Congress’ Confusion Over Next Karnataka CM To End In 48 Hours; Cabinet In Next 72 Hours

As the ongoing suspense over the selection of the next Karnataka Chief Minister, the Congress party on Wednesday said that the party will reveal its chief ministerial face in the next 48 hours, while the state Cabinet will be announced in the coming 72 hours. Meanwhile, sources have informed that Congress strongman Siddaramaiah will become the next Karnataka Chief Minister, while Shivakumar is likely to play the role of his deputy.

Addressing media amid the ongoing speculations, the Karnataka Congress In-Charge Randeep Surjewala said, “Deliberations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision, we will inform you. In the next 48 hours, we will announce our CM, while we will have a new Cabinet in Karnataka in the coming 72 hours.”

Siddaramaiah next Karnataka CM, DKS to be his deputy

Sources have revealed that the grand old party has decided to trust Siddaramaiah for another term as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, while Shivakumar will play the role of his Deputy. Notably, the race for the chair heated up after Congress registered a massive victory in the Karnataka elections by bagging 135 seats in the 244-member Assembly.

It has also been learnt that the decision of ‘who will become the next Karnataka Chief Minister’ has been communicated to both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar by the party. No assurance of any rotational Chief Minister was given in the final meeting, revealed sources, adding that Shivakumar accepted the party’s offer as Siddaramaiah had the support of more MLAs. Apart from this, the party has also clarified that no 50:50 formula has been assured to the leaders and a stable government that will complete its full 5-year term will be formed.