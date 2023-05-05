Congress-JD(S) Alliance In Karnataka? Siddaramaiah Gives A Clear Answer

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah said Friday that there is no possibility of an alliance with HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular). In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Siddaramaiah exuded confidence in the Congress party winning a majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. Asked if the Congress is considering an alliance with JD(S), Siddaramaiah said, "Alliance with the JD(S) does not arise at all."

Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka: A brief history

Siddaramaiah's announcement is significant because Congress and JD(S) have formed governments in alliance on at least a couple of occasions. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 80 seats in the 224-member Assembly while the JD(S) won 37 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 104 seats, emerging as the single-largest party in the state yet falling short of the majority mark.

The Congress, in an effort to stop the BJP from forming the government in the state, supported HD Kumaraswamy to become the chief minister of the state, despite JD(S) being the third-largest party. Both parties went for a post-poll alliance and formed the government on May 23, 2018.

The alliance government was, however, short-lived. In July 2019, the Congress-JD(S) alliance government lost the majority in the assembly, when 13 MLAs of the Congress and 3 MLAs of the JD(S) resigned as the members of the legislative assembly. Following this, the BJP under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa formed the government in Karnataka.

The Congress and JD(S) also formed an alliance government in 2004 with Dharam Singh as the Chief Minister of the state. Siddaramaiah, who denied the possibility of an alliance with JD(S) Friday, was the deputy chief minister at the time. However, in a shocking political event, 42 MLAs of JD(S) under Kumaraswamy's leadership ditched the coalition, leading to the collapse of the government.

Party high-command will decide next CM: Siddaramaiah

On being asked, whether he will be sworn in as the next chief minister of state, if the Congress comes to power, he said, “People are saying it's their wish to see me as the chief minister, but it's on the high command to decide who will be the next CM.”

Siddaramaiah was the 16th chief minister of Karnataka, who served the post from May 13, 2013 to May 17, 2018. Currently, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah was earlier a member of JD(S) and served as the deputy chief minister of Karnataka twice. He was expelled from the JD(S) in 2005, after differences with party national president HD Deve Gowda. He later joined the Congress.