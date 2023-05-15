Congress Not The Same Party, Weak In Several Parts: Kerala CM Vijayan Gives Reality Check

As Congress registered a thumping victory in Karnataka Assembly polls, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave a reality check amid the ongoing hype stating that the grand old party is not as strong as it used to be several years ago. The CPM leader's remark came after Congress won 135 seats with a majority mark as it pushed BJP out of power in the only southern state it was in power. The saffron party managed to win 66 seats while Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged only 19 seats.

Congress should learn from its past: Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

While addressing a public meeting at Guruvayoor in Thrissur district organised by the LDF as part of its second-anniversary celebrations on Sunday, Kerala CM asserted that Congress that ruled the country for over 60 years is weak in several parts of the country. He advised the grand old party to work according to the current political situation and form a strong opposition against BJP.

Pinarayi Vijayan said, "We should work according to the changing scenario on the ground and the Congress needs to realise that it is not the same Congress that was in power in the country for several years. It is weak in several parts of the country. The grand old party ruled the country alone for a long time. As the current political situation is not like that, the aim should be to remove the BJP from power. Congress should also play a part in it."

He added, "Therefore, the practical strategy for completely defeating the BJP in the country is to unite all the groups which are against the saffron party in a state and counter the BJP state-wise".

Kerala CM added that Congress should learn from its past and be careful about the future as the saffron party has never been content after losing the polls. BJP will not remain content in being in opposition as it had tried to come to power despite losing the election. In the past, Congress MLAs have supported their attempt. Congress leadership should be careful not to repeat this".