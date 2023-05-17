Amid the ongoing cliffhanger regarding the decision on the Karnataka Chief Minister between Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, another claimant G Parameshwara's name has now emerged. A protest was carried out on Tuesday by Parameshwara's supporters from the Dalit community demanding the former Deputy CM be made the chief minister.

A day after the protest, the Congress leader and the longest-serving president of the party refused any controversy in connection with CM's position and asserted that the decision will be taken by the High command.

G Parameshwara over CM row and Dalit representation

G Parameshwara said, "First of all, Let me clarify that there is no controversy in the selection of the Karnataka CM. A procedure is being followed--CLP was called, and opinions and consultations are being taken. The party high command is meeting the CM candidates and it will be finalised today or by tomorrow. The decision is getting delayed as both important leaders are in line and the issue has to be resolved amicably. We are living in a democratic system and have to carry forward the aspirations of the people".

On being asked about himself becoming CM, Parameshwara said, "A lot of Dalit organisations in the state are demanding Dalit Chief Minister not necessarily G Parameshwara. They have been asking for a long time every time a new government is formed. This time the issue has been publicised because of the ongoing situation. I have nothing to do with that. The aspirations of Dalit people are with Congress as they vote for us a majority of the time and it's natural for them to ask for their representation. There is nothing wrong with that".

He further said that the Congress high command is aware of what position needs to be allotted and to whom as they made him the PCC president. "I didn't lobby. The then President Sonia Gandhi knew me very well as I was a permanent invitee to the working committee and she gathered all the information regarding me. So, now the same analogy is being followed. I am not going to go and lobby, everybody in high command knows me, my work and my background. If they will want then they will make me. Why should I lobby for it? They know me very well and are well aware of the current situation".

In conclusion, G Parmeshwara asserted that Congress is and has always been united. This is just the formation of the government as everybody wants to become the CM, and Deputy CM and hold ministerial posts as they have their personal aspirations when they enter the political field, he added.