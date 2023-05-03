DK Shivakumar Says Double Engine Govt In Karnataka Has Been A Failure

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar in conversation with Republic on Tuesday, took a jibe at the incumbent BjP’s ‘double-engine’ rhetoric and said the party is trifled towards blame games instead of development.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'abused me 91 times’ remark, Congress leader Shivakumar said, "I am shocked to hear the statement of the PM that 91 times he has been abused. It is not a point to be discussed here. Here is a double-engine government. They are saying their double-engine government can deliver a lot of things. The PM should be confident enough to convince the people of Karnataka of what he has done to create history. Instead of talking about development, he (PM Modi) is focusing on what Congress has done to the tri-team. For his stature, he should not focus on abuse but rather try to convince us what development he has brought."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, held six public meetings and two roadshows.

While speaking at Humnabad, he addressed the recent controversy over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ remark against him and said that Congress has abused him "91 times."

"Congress has started abusing me again. Someone has made a list of the names that they have called me. Every time Congress abuses me, they get demolished. Congress has abused me 91 times. Let Congress abuse me; I will keep on working for the people of Karnataka," he said.

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly are scheduled to be held on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.