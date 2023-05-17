No Rotation, No Formula: DK Shivakumar Won't Give Up CM Chair Claim, Say Sources

DK Shivakumar is not ready to give up his claim to the Karnataka CM post and is not even willing to accept the 50:50 formula, sources told Republic the southern state awaits a leader. Sources say despite multiple attempts of the Congress high command to convince him for the 50:50 formula, Shivakumar remained firm on his decision and has rejected the party’s proposal to share the five-year tenure with ex-Karnataka Chief Minister and party strongman Siddaramaiah.

According to sources, Shivakumar was in a two-hour-long meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and told him that he deserves to sit on the chair of Karnataka Chief Minister as he worked really hard during the polls to deliver Karnataka to the party pushing BJP out of power. Shivakumar will reportedly stay in Delhi until a final decision is taken.

While former CM and the frontrunner for the CM’s post, Siddaramaiah, has claimed support of majority of MLAs, DK Shivakumar is in Delhi with his 12 MLAs from Karnataka said to be loyal to him. Shivakumar's supporters say it's time for the leader to become the chief minister now.

DK Shivakumar's claim to CM post

According to sources, the Karnataka Congress chief has argued that it was he who had picked up the party after it suffered a humiliating defeat in 2019. Shivakumar is said to told the Congress high command that it was due to his sole effort that the Congress won 135 seats in the Karnataka polls. "I am asking for what is mine," a source quoted him as saying.

Shivakumar is also said to have blamed Siddaramaiah for the Congress party's loss in 2018 without directly naming him.

What Siddaramaiah and his camp say

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has argued for the CM post saying most MLAs are supporting him. His argument is that he governed the state well and that he should be given a second chance. He further said that AHINDA and Dalit voters stood by Congress because he toured the entire state, say sources.

Siddaramaiah is also said to have argued that he has fought the BJP both inside and outside the house and that since the the 2023 elections were his last, he should be made the chief minister.