EC Writes To Congress Chief Kharge; Asks To Clarify Sonia's 'Karnataka Sovereignty' Remark

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, requesting an explanation and corrective action on Sonia Gandhi's "Karnataka sovereignty” remark.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark | Election Commission of India issues a letter to Congress president to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the… pic.twitter.com/dOJhX2SU9F May 8, 2023

“You are requested to clarify and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP,” added the letter.

EC letter follows INC Twitter handle’s post

While addressing a rally in Hubbali district of Karnataka, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had stated that, “The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity.”

The Congress official Twitter handle also posted, "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

BJP moves EC against Gandhi’s remarks

Following the comments made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the INC’s Twitter post, which caused a major political uproar in the lead-up to the Karnataka assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Monday, May 8.

A delegation of the BJP went to the poll panel office in the national capital. “She (Sonia Gandhi) deliberately used the word sovereignty. Congress manifesto is the agenda of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and hence they are using such words. We hope EC will take action against this anti-national act,” Union minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje too attacked the former Congress president, "Today we gave a complaint against Sonia Gandhi to the Election Commission. She gave a speech in Hubbali in which she talked about the sovereignty of Karnataka. We use sovereignty for the country. She is heading the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. We demanded that an FIR should be registered against her'.'