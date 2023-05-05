Siddarammaiah, DK Shivakumar Both In CM Race; Karnataka Congress Split Out In The Open

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he is in competition for the Chief Minister's post if the grand old party wins the Karnataka elections.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, he said, "I am in the competition to become Chief Minister and the newly elected MLAs will decide, the people want to see me as Chief Minister. There is no fight with DK Shivakumar and he can be in the competition."

Tension within Karnataka Congress

This exposes the tension rising within the Karnataka Congress for the position of Chief Minister as a few days ago on May 2, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar also spoke openly about his aspirations for the Chief Ministerial post.

On being asked if there is a possibility of an alliance with JD(S), he said it does not arise at all.

DK Shivakumar on desire to become Chief Minister

During an interview with Republic TV, the Kanakapura MLA admitted that he desires to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka and believes that his hardwork will pay off. "Who said I don't have any aspiration? I'm a politician and not a sanyasi. My duty is to bring Congress party to power and the party high command will decide. The leadership will take its call on the democratic political process."

No chance of Congress winning, says Karnataka CM

On the other hand, when Republic Media Network spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on May 5, he claimed that Congress is going to lose very badly this time and there is no question of Siddaramaiah, who is fighting from Varuna seat, becoming the new Chief Minister.

Bommai said, "Congress party is going to lose very badly this time and there is no question of him being Chief Minister. It's ruled out, so claim to be a Chief Minister will not click with the people of Varuna."

Speaking about the expected numbers in the uupcoming election, he said, "The atmosphere is charged up for BJP for the work we have done and all cross sections are now supporting BJP. We will acquire the magic figure of plus ten."