As the political mercury in Karnataka is rising intensively in view of the high-stakes Assembly polls, the income tax department on Wednesday seized one crore rupees hidden in a box on a tree in Mysuru. Notably, the box filled with money was recovered from the residence of Subramania Rai, who is the brother of Ashok Kumar Rai, the Congress candidate contesting the Karnataka polls from the Puttur constituency.

The seizure of Rs 1 crore cash from the House of Congress candidate’s brother has raised questions on the source of the money. It is also being speculated that the money was to be used illegally during the election campaigning.

As of now, the authorities have launched an investigation into the matter and are probing whether any law has been violated or not. Following the seizure, the video of the raid went viral on social media.

The development came after the I-T officials were conducting raids at several places in the state to unearth various ongoing violations and irregularities in the upcoming Karnataka Polls, scheduled for May 10.

Karnataka is likely to go to polls on May 10, while the results will be out on May 13. The BJP currently has 119 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly, while the Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.