Kannada Star Kiccha Sudeep Receives Threat Letter Amid BJP Joining Buzz; Case Filed

Amid speculations of Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep entering politics by joining the ruling BJP ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, the actor reportedly received a threat letter from an unknown source.

According to reports, the letter was received by Jack Manju, manager of Kiccha Sudeep. The time he brought the matter to the actor's attention, an FIR was lodged in the case at Puttenahalli Police Station in Bengaluru under sections 120B, 506 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sudeep's manager claimed that in the letter, the actor was threatened with releasing his private video and had derogatory and abusive words. A team of police officials is investigating the matter to find out the sender of the threat letter. The senior police officials are also planning to transfer the case to Central Crime Branch for further investigation.

Kiccha Sudeep to campaign for BJP?

Among the actors, who have been shortlisted by the BJP to campaign in Karnataka ahead of the assembly polls, is Kiccha Sudeep, sources claimed. He is likely to become a star campaigner amid speculations of him joining the ruling saffron party today, on April 5.

Along with Sudeep, Kannada movie actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is also likely to join the saffron party ahead of the assembly polls. According to ANI sources, both actors will join the party at around 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm at a private hotel in the state's capital city Bengaluru on Wednesday.

While Congress released its first list of candidates to contest the assembly polls earlier in March, the BJP is still left to announce the names of its candidates. According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the party is currently holding a two-day core committee meeting, starting on April 4, and the first list of BJP candidates will be released on April 8.