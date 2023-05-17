Karnataka CM Tussle: No 50:50 Formula; Siddaramaiah To Be CM, Shivakumar DyCM, Say Sources

While an official confirmation is awaited, sources said that Siddaramaiah will be given the Chief Minister's post and DK Shivakumar will be his deputy. There will be no rotation of Chief Minister post and Siddaramaiah's government will complete a five-year term, sources said.

Sources privy to the development added that Shivakumar has accepted what party leaders offered. Siddaramaiah has also reportedly told the party he has more MLAs backing him and not giving him top post would cause possible anger and rebellion.

Speaking to reporters, Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that the party will soon announce the Congress legislature party leader in Karnataka.

"Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision, we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," Surjewala said.

The Congress has held a string of meetings on who will be the CM of Karnataka after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 out of 224 seats.

Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar meet Rahul Gandhi

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, April 17 met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi separately amid hectic parleys in the Congress to decide on the candidate for the top post in the southern state.

The meetings came a day after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held respective meetings with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussions with him over government formation.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief DK Shivakumar met Gandhi after Siddaramaiah held a 30-minute meeting with the former party chief.

Central observers for the Karnataka CLP meeting, in which the MLAs authorised Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the new CLP leader, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah also met the Congress president separately at his residence and held further discussions.