Karnataka Election Results: 5 Reasons Why Congress Won The Southern State

Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka assembly polls, winning 135 out of 224 seats and leading in one other. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had been in power in the state, won 65 seats, continuing with Karnataka's tradition of voting out incumbents. The Janata Dal (Secular), who were believed to play the role of kingmaker after the exit poll came in, were reduced to a meagre 19 seats. The Congress today believes the victory in Karnataka will ensure their resurgence in national politics, however, what worked for the party was its iron-clad focus on local issues.

So, what's behind Congress party's success in Karnataka? Here are 5 reasons:

1. Backtrack on Bajrang Dal

The controversy around Congress party's manifesto promise to 'ban organisations like Bajrang Dal' could have sunk the grand old party's chances. The row triggered a nationwide debate and the pledge featured in speeches of all big BJP leaders, including that of the Prime Minister. But once the controversy was triggered, Congress was careful to quickly backtrack from its position and said it had no plans to ban the organisation. DK Shivakumar, the man who has emerged as the hero of Congress' victory in Karnataka, ensured that no love was lost between sections of the electorate sensitive to the pledge, and said the party will build Bajrang Bali temples across the state if they come to power.

2. State-level mass leaders

A state election is often only a state election and the electorate ever so often decides to vote on matters more directly linked to their immediate concerns instead of the broad contours of national politics. That is what happened in Karnataka. BS Yediyurappa's gradual retirement from electoral politics meant the BJP did not have a mass leader with a state-wide appeal. Basavaraj Bommai, who stepped into his shoes, struggled to fill them. On the other hand, Congress, whose national leadership has seen scarce victories since 2014, was almost absent from the Karnataka campaign. The Karnataka campaign was pushed almost entirely by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, barring the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

3. Focus on corruption: The 40% Sarkara campaign

In India, slogans often win elections. The 40% Sarkara campaign of the Congress party worked in its favour, and seems to have resonated with the Karnataka electorate. Corruption had become a big issue in Karnataka going into the polls and Congress managed to keep its focus on corruption during its campaign without wavering. The party ensured that it brought up allegations of corruption against BJP leaders every opportunity they get.

4. The Amul vs Nandini fight

Following Amul's announcement that it would sell its products on e-commerce platforms in Karnataka, Congress alleged that this was Centre's plan to run down the state's home-grown cooperative-based milk brand Nandini. With over 25 lakh people dependent on Karnataka's dairy industry, the campaign that the industry could be at risk triggered a fear psychosis and alienated the electorate from the BJP.

5. Rahul Gandhi's absence

Rahul Gandhi has had a sorry electoral record. His campaigns, speeches, run-ins have often had the opposite of the intended affect on the electorate. This time, while central leaders from BJP put in all their energies into the Karnataka campaign, the Congress managed to keep Rahul Gandhi away from Karnataka with the exception of some videos of him eating Nandini ice-cream as part of a well-orchestrated public relations campaign.