Karnataka Election Results: Top BJP Ministers, Including V Somanna & R Ashoka, Trailing

In a setback for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections, many of the top ministers, including revenue minister R Ashoka and Transport and ST welfare minister B Sreeramulu, are trailing. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is leading for the Shiggaon seat, has conceded defeat in the Assembly polls and said that the party will make a comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

R Ashoka had contested from two seats. He was trailing in Kanakapura, where he is fielded against state Congress president DK Shivakumar and was leading in Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru.

Housing Minister V Somanna is trailing behind Congress candidates in both the seats he contested. In the Varuna constituency, he is pitted against Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah and in Chamarajanagar against incumbent MLA C Puttaranga Shetty.

Murugesh Nirani, who was holding the Large industries portfolio, was trailing in the Bilgi Assembly seat. He is up against Congress candidate JT Patil.

In the Ballari seat, Transport and ST welfare minister B Sreeramulu was trailing behind incumbent Congress MLA B Nagendra. Incumbent Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar is also trailing from the Chikkaballapur seat.

In the Krishnarajpet seat, Minister for Sports and Youth Services Dr KC Narayana Gowda was trailing against JD(S) candidate H.T. Manju. PWD Minister CC Patil was also trailing from Navalgund seat against Congress candidate BR Yavagal.

BC Patil, who holds the Agriculture portfolio, is trailing in the Hirekerur constituency against Congress candidate UB Banakar.