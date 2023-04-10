Karnataka Elections 2023: AAP Releases Third List Of Candidates For Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the third list of candidates for the Karnakata elections on Monday. The list adds 28 names to the previously released second list containing names of 60 candidates and the first list which comprised 80 candidates. So far, Arvind Kejriwal's party has released a list of 168 candidates for the 224-seat Assembly. The third list features Rajesh Annasaheb Banavanna from Nippani, Rajkumar Topannavar from Belgaum Uttar and Bapugowda Patil from Saudatti Yellamma.

Aam Aadmi Party releases third list of candidates for Karnataka polls

On Twitter, AAP's Karnataka unit shared the third list of candidates. "Today, under the leadership of the State Election Officer, Dilip K. Pandey, and in the presence of the Campaign Committee Chairman, Dr. MM Chandra, the Media and Communication Officer, Brijesh Kalappa, released the third list of candidates for the 2023 Assembly elections," the tweet read.

AAP promises free electricty, 2 lakh govt jobs every year if voted to power

Earlier, AAP released its manifesto for the upcoming elections and made 10 promises that include 300 units of free electricity per month, 80 per cent reservation to locals in jobs, and 33 per cent reservation to women in government sectors. Also, the party promised that Kannada proficiency will be made mandatory for state government jobs. AAP has also announced that it will ensure every year 2 lakh jobs are provided in various state government departments.