All the political parties have intensified their campaigns to woo voters ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls. For the first time, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be seen in the electoral battleground campaigning for their outfit. In the midst of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's ongoing campaign trail in Karnataka, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will campaign in Hubbali on Saturday.

Notably, the Nehru-Gandhi family has a long connection with the southern state of Karnataka. During a by-poll in 1978, Indira Gandhi emerged victorious from the Chikmagalur seat. Making a debut in electoral politics, Sonia Gandhi also fought from Karnataka's Ballari seat. However, she kept the Amethi segment as her safe seat during the same elections.

Congress' Karnataka campaign heats up

Karnataka has become a crucial spot for the Congress as their victory in the southern state can give a major boost to the party in the 2024 general elections. With election debacles in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is pinning high hopes this time in Karnataka as the party has strong leadership in the state.

In the run-up to May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi has held more than 17 public meetings and roadshows. Meanwhile, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has held 19 public programmes. The campaign trail in poll-bound Karnataka will continue for a few more days for all the political parties.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi's entry to the Karnataka Congress campaign has come under the spotlight as the former Congress chief has not campaigned for her party in any recent state elections. Sonia Gandhi's last election rally was during the 2019 general elections when she was contesting from the Rae Bareli seat.