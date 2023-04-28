Karnataka Elections: After Sudeep, Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa To Campaign For BJP

Famous Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is set to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in poll-bound Karnataka where polling is scheduled to take place on May 10. According to the BJP, the actor, known for his action movies will campaign for the saffron party starting April 28.

On Friday, the Karnataka unit of the BJP shared the itinerary of Darshan Thoogudeepa's campaign for the saffron party, stating that the leader will carry out multiple roadshows on April 28. The Saarathi famed actor will take part in road shows for several constituencies in the Kolar district including Kolar Gold Field, Bangarapet, and Malur. Later in the day, Darshan will conduct roadshows in Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, and Nelamangala constituencies in the Bengaluru Rural district.

Notably, Darshan Thoogudeepa is the second prominent actor in Karnataka that has extended support to the saffron party for the upcoming assembly elections. Earlier in April, Kichcha Sudeep denied speculations of him entering politics but stated that he will campaign for the BJP.

Kichcha Sudeep campaigns for BJP

After his announcement to campaign for the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Sudeep added star power to the saffron party's campaign. On April 19, the Kannada actor participated in a massive roadshow along with CM Basavaraj Bommai and BJP national president JP Nadda in Shiggaon.

On April 27, Sudeep campaigned in support of party candidates from Hirekerur and Ranibennur. A day earlier he campaigned for BJP candidates from Chitradurga, Molakalmuru, and surrounding areas. Notably, the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned in its election campaign in a bid to return to power for the second consecutive term. All its stalwart leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Devendra Fadnavis and K Annamalai have been roped in as star campaigners of the party for the upcoming Karnataka polls.