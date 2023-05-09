Karnataka Elections: Polling Date, Voting Time, Exit Poll And Everything You Need To Know

The polling to elect members to the 224-seat Karnataka Legislative Assembly will take place on Wednesday, May 10. The majority mark is 113 seats. The results will be declared on May 13. The high-decibel campaign for polls ended on Monday. The state is seeing a triangular contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) which is headed by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Karnataka elections voting date and time

The voting for the single-phase Karnataka elections will be held on May 10. Voters can come out and exercise their right from 7 am to 6 pm. Over 5.24 crore voters are eligible to exercise their right to vote. A total of 58,282 polling stations will be set up across the state. A total of 1,320 will be pink booths, which will be managed by women officials.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state for the smooth execution of polls, and forces have been deployed from neighbouring states as well.

'Critical Polling Stations' are covered by Micro Observers, CCTVs and Webcasting as well, to keep a watch on the polling process.

Karnataka Assembly elections: Key constituencies

Shiggaon: Shiggaon Assembly constituency is the seat of incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He has been fielded against Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and JD(S) candidate Sashidhar Channabasappa.

Varuna: In his bastion, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is up against Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna and JD(S) candidate Dr Bharathi Shankar. Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is the sitting MHA from this seat.

Kanakapura: Kanakapura seat will see a tough fight between Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar and Karnataka Minister R Ashoka. Since the inception of this constituency in 2008, Shivakumar has won it every time.

Channapatna: The assembly constituency in Ramnagara district will witness a high-stake battler between JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, BJP candidate CP Yogeshwar and Congress' Gangadhar S.

Karnataka elections exit polls

The most awaited thing after the election and before the result is the exit polls. A collection of data from every constituency to analyse and predict which party is ahead and which is lagging behind. The Republic P-MARQ exit polls coverage will begin after the voting concludes in Karnataka.

Karnataka Elections results

The counting of votes will take place on May 10.