Karnataka Elections: What Are Exit Polls And How Are They Conducted? All You Need To Know

As the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka go to polls on Wednesday, May 10, all eyes will now be on the predictions in the Exit Polls, which will be declared an hour after the voting closes at around 6 pm in the evening. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expecting a second consecutive term in the state, the Congress party on the other hand is hopeful for a comeback in the state.

In order to roughly identify the result of the elections, various organisations conduct Exit Polls to give an idea about the broad trend and direction of results.

What is an Exit Poll?

An Exit Poll is a survey of voters taken soon after they cast their votes. It is conducted by several organisations using different methodologies for the purpose. Basically, it is a prediction about which party or a candidate will register a win in the polls.

Notably, many confuse Exit Polls with Opinion Polls. However, there is a minute difference between the two predictions. While Exit Polls depend upon the voters' answers after they cast their votes, an Opinion Poll is conducted before the polls and is based on the basis of the voters' plans to vote.

How are Exit Polls conducted?

The organisations that conduct Exit Polls use different methods to predict the results of the polls, however, the most common method used by them is sampling, random or systematic. The Exit Polls mainly depend upon sampling that depends upon a wide range of parameters such as age, sex, gender, caste, etc.

According to the Representation of the People's Act, "No person shall conduct any Exit Poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of an Exit poll during such period as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard."

Notably, in March last year, the Election Commission announced that Exit Polls can be telecast by agencies, including all websites, only after the final phase of polling completes.

Karnataka Exit Polls 2023

Soon after the conclusion of voting for the Karnataka polls, the results of the Republic-P-MARQ Exit poll will be released between 6:30 to 7 pm on Wednesday, May 10.

The Exit Polls will be broadcasted on Republic Media Network channels – Republic TV and Republic Bharat. The broadcast will also be available on the live streaming of Republic’s YouTube channel. Additionally, live updates regarding the polls can be tracked on www.republicworld.com.