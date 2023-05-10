Karnataka Elections: Will Tech-hub Bengaluru Break Low-voter Turnout Trend This Time?

The Silicon Valley of India, famous for hosting the world's largest IT companies, has least contributed to electing a government in Karnataka. The citizens of Bengaluru are widely-known for their activism against raging issues like infrastructure, signing petitions for a cause, and volunteering for street protests. However, when it comes to polling, Bengalureans become torpid.

While announcing the schedule for this year's assembly polls, the Election Commission of India also expressed concerns over low-voter turnout in Bengaluru. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar affirmed that urban apathy is a cause of concern as the lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Bengaluru area – BBMP (South), BBMP (North), BBMP (Central), Bangalore Urban – in 2013 and 2018 state assembly elections.

Voter turnout in Bengaluru in 2013, 2018 elections

The voter turnout in Bengaluru during the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls was 57 per cent. Whereas, the state of Karnataka recorded a 72.13 per cent voter turnout in the same year. During the 2013 assembly polls, 62 per cent of voters turned out to exercise their franchise. Bengaluru performed even worse during the 2014 and 2019 general elections with 56 and 54.1 per cent voter turnout, respectively.

Voter turnout in Bengaluru today (Till 9 am)

BBMP (Central)-7.89 per cent BBMP (North)- 7.55 per cent BBMP (South)- 6.45 per cent Bangalore Urban- 9.11 per cent

EC holds mid-week polling

EC has taken note of urban apathy trends in the recent elections held in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. To tackle the issue in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, the poll panel has 'purposely' kept the voting day on Wednesday to increase the participation of urban voters. The EC also organised several campaigns in colleges and organisations to spread awareness about the importance of elections among young voters.

While announcing the voting date for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, “We have kept the date of the election on Wednesday because if it had been on Monday, it could have been combined with Saturday and Sunday, and had it been Tuesday, the voter could have gone out by taking a day off. In the case of Wednesday, taking two days off is a little difficult."