Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Tight BJP-Congress Contest; Nobody Hitting Majority Mark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) faced off in a triangular election for the Karnataka Assembly in 2023. The voting for the 224 seats in the state legislative assembly ended on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on May 13.

Karnataka Republic P-MARQ Exit poll (Prediction for different parties in different regions) Region Seats BJP Congress JD(S) Others Bombay Karnataka 50 25-29 21-25 0-2 0-2 Central Karnataka 37 14-18 17-21 1-3 02 Hyderabad Karnataka 40 11-15 22-26 1-5 0-2 Old Mysore 46 5-9 14-18 20-25 0-2 Coastal Karnataka 19 14-18 1-5 0-1 0-2 Bangalore Region 32 9-13 16-20 1-5 0-2 Total 224 85-100 94-108 23-31 2-6



There are 224 seats up for election, and both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have a lot on the line. The BJP, which is now in power in the southern state of Karnataka, where incumbents are frequently deposed every five years, will be aiming to write history by winning again, while the Congress, taking an opposed approach, aims a comeback before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections was conducted today and ended at 6:00 p.m.

While the BJP is preparing a comeback in the southern state, the Congress hopes to wrest power from the saffron party. Following the announcement of the Karnataka elections, both parties have intensified their campaigns to win over votes.

The voter turnout was recorded at 65.69% till 5 pm. The highest voting percentage was 78.22% in Ramanagara, and the lowest was 48.63% in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city).