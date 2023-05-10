Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: Tight BJP-Congress Contest; Nobody Hitting Majority Mark

Quick links:
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) faced off in a triangular election for the Karnataka Assembly in 2023. The voting for the 224 seats in the state legislative assembly ended on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on May 13.
|
Karnataka Republic P-MARQ Exit poll (Prediction for different parties in different regions)
|Region
|Seats
|BJP
|Congress
|JD(S)
|Others
|
Bombay Karnataka
|50
|25-29
|21-25
|0-2
|0-2
|
Central Karnataka
|37
|14-18
|17-21
|1-3
|02
|
Hyderabad Karnataka
|40
|11-15
|22-26
|1-5
|0-2
|
Old Mysore
|46
|5-9
|14-18
|20-25
|0-2
|
Coastal Karnataka
|19
|14-18
|1-5
|0-1
|0-2
|Bangalore Region
|32
|9-13
|16-20
|1-5
|0-2
|Total
|224
|85-100
|94-108
|23-31
|
2-6
There are 224 seats up for election, and both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have a lot on the line. The BJP, which is now in power in the southern state of Karnataka, where incumbents are frequently deposed every five years, will be aiming to write history by winning again, while the Congress, taking an opposed approach, aims a comeback before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections was conducted today and ended at 6:00 p.m.
While the BJP is preparing a comeback in the southern state, the Congress hopes to wrest power from the saffron party. Following the announcement of the Karnataka elections, both parties have intensified their campaigns to win over votes.
The voter turnout was recorded at 65.69% till 5 pm. The highest voting percentage was 78.22% in Ramanagara, and the lowest was 48.63% in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city).
|
Karnataka Republic P-MARQ Exit Poll
|Party
|Seat
|Vote Share
|BJP
|85-100
|36%
|INC
|94-108
|40%
|JD(S)
|24-32
|17%
|Others
|2-6
|7%
|Total
|224
|100%
In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that his party will get an absolute majority in the elections. He also did not rule out an alliance with Janata Dal (Secular)
"Cannot say anything. Central leadership will decide," he said.
"According to my experience of 55 years in politics, the Congress party should get a comfortable majority. Congress will form the government in Karnataka," Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said.
The decision of the Indian National Congress to mention banning 'Bajrang Dal' in its poll manifesto seems have to irked the voters.
According to the P-MARQ survey, 18% of electors backed Congress' promise while 54% opposed it.
#KarnatakaVotes | Do you agree with the Congress promise of banning Bajrang Dal?— Republic (@republic) May 10, 2023
Take a look at the answers of the voters.
18% voters say Yes; 54 % say No; and 28% cannot say.#KarnatakaElections #BJP #Congresshttps://t.co/4WhdtSeq74 pic.twitter.com/XJDPFcKsix
BJP is projected to get 36 percent vote share, while Congress may get 40 percent, JD(S) 17% percent and others 7% in the May 10 Assembly elections.
Republic P-MARQ exit poll predicts a tight contest in Karnataka between Congress and BJP with JD(S) likely to be a kingmaker. According to the exit poll, Congress will emerge as the largest party with 94 to 108 seats in the state assembly. The grand old party is followed by BJP which is likely to get 85 to 100 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24-32 seats. Independents and other party candidates are projected to get 2-6 seats.
#BREAKING | Republic P-MARQ predicts 40% vote share for Congress, 36% for BJP, 17% for JD(S) and 7% for independents and others.#KarnatakaElections #ExitPolls#BJP #Congress #KarnatakaVotes— Republic (@republic) May 10, 2023
Tune in- https://t.co/4WhdtSdShw pic.twitter.com/JSzOmszVq3
As per the Republic P-MARQ exit poll results, Janata Dal (Secular) is likely to emerge as kingmaker with Congress projected to emerge as the single largest party. Congress is likely to get 94-100 seats, BJP 85-100 seats and JD(S) 24-32 seats, and others and independents can get 2-6 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Exit Poll predictions are now live on Republic TV.
#KarnatakaVotes | Congress, BJP or JDS- Who has an edge in southern state?— Republic (@republic) May 10, 2023
Republic P-MARQ Exit Poll predictions are now live.#KarnatakaElections #ExitPolls#BJP #Congress
Tune in- https://t.co/4WhdtSdShw pic.twitter.com/RS8B26gC94
Shiggaon: The home constituency of incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be one of the most watched-out seats in the Karnataka assembly elections. He has been fielded against Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of Congress and JD(S) candidate Sashidhar Channabasappa.
Varuna: The assembly constituency will witness a high-stake battler between former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. JD(S) candidate Dr Bharathi Shankar is also in the fray. Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra is the sitting MLA from this seat.
Kanakapura: In his bastion, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar is up against Karnataka Minister R Ashoka. Since the inception of this assembly seat in 2008, Shivakumar has won it every time.
The findings of the exit poll projections would be released after the voting concludes, as per the directives of the Election Commission of India. Electors can exercise their right to vote from 7 am to 6 pm.
Hence, the Republic-P-MARQ exit poll result with a detailed analysis of key constituencies will be released between 6.30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday after voting concludes in Karnataka.
The voting for the single-phase Karnataka elections will conclude at 6 pm on Wednesday. After that, all eyes will be focused on the Exit Poll results that could hold a clue to people’s mood in the southern state. Republic P-MARQ Exit poll will bring you the correct projections before the results are declared on May 13. The state is witnessing a trilateral contest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks a comeback to break the 38-year jinx (the state has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985), the Congress is striving to wrest power to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
It would also be keenly observed whether former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will emerge as a "kingmaker" in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past.