Karnataka Polls: Siddaramaiah Govt Most Corrupt, BL Santosh Retorts After Cong Attack

Ahead of the Karnataka polls, counter-allegations between the ruling party BJP and the opposition parties are heating up. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary BL Santosh on Wednesday, attacked the Congress regime under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and termed it as the most ‘corrupt’ in the history of the state. Notably, he was replying to the former CM’s statement that Congress will comfortably win in the 2023 polls with a comfortable majority.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, “He (Siddaramaiah) headed one of the most corrupt, indecisive and Hindu-hating government in the history of Karnataka. Public are still aware of those dark days and then some months of coalition drama. Voters have made up their mind for a decisive mandate to @BJP4Karnataka”.

‘BJP is sinking in Karnataka’: Siddaramaiah

The leader of the opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said, Congress will come back to power, “With a comfortable majority, Congress will come to power. As Surjewala said, a number of MLAs, MLCs and chairmen of boards and corporations have resigned from BJP and joined Congress. Everybody in Karnataka knows that the wave is in favour of Congress. BJP High Command is well aware that the party is sinking and it can’t come to power in the state. The hate politics and Hindutva is not working in the coming Karnataka Election.” In another development, the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 4 rejected the possibility of an alliance with Congress.

JDS Supremo HD Devegowda said the party wants to win the polls on its own. It’s very difficult to predict the winner now, when two national parties are contesting against one regional party. "Two national parties and one regional party (JSD) are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess who will win or form the government. So many people may claim “We are going to get the majority”. Some people’s assessment is Hung Assembly. At the same time, some surveys have been made about all the former CMs. In the survey, HD Kumaraswamy is the tallest leader,” Deve Gowda stated.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in Karnataka on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

At present, out of the 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, 119 MLAs are from the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats.

