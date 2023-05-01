Mobile Phone Hurled At PM Modi In Karnataka’s Mysuru, Police Claims ‘No Ill Intentions’

Hours after a mobile phone was thrown by an unknown person from within the crowd at the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Karnataka’s Mysuru, the police have revealed that they have located the concerned person. It was further stated that the person had “no ill intentions” behind the incident.

The development took place while PM Modi on Sunday, April 30, was conducting a mega roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka. The mobile phone was thrown at the Prime Minister while he was on board a vehicle that was passing through the crowd as part of his roadshow for Karnataka polls scheduled for May 10.

'No ill intentions,' claims police

Responding to the incident, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), law and Order, Alok Kumar informed that the phone belonged to a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) worker. He also stated that at the time of the incident, PM Modi was under the protection of the Special Protection Group (SPG).

“The person who threw the phone on the vehicle of PM had no ill intention. He threw the phone in excitement. The Prime Minister was under the protection of SPG. The phone belongs to a BJP worker. We have traced the person, the phone was handed over to the person by the SPG,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mobile phone thrown at PM Modi

In a massive security breach, a mobile phone was thrown at PM Modi by an unknown person while he was campaigning for the BJP in Karnataka. As per the visuals from the roadshow, the phone can be seen thrown towards the Prime Minister’s vehicle while waving to the crowd. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, former ministers KS Eshwarappa and SA Ramadas.

#WATCH | Security breach seen during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow, a mobile phone was thrown on PM’s vehicle. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rnoPXeQZgB — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

After the incident, PM Modi also stepped down from the vehicle and greeted the locals before getting into his SUV. A large number of people came to take part in the Prime Minister's roadshow and welcomed him by throwing flowers at him. During the roadshow, the Prime Minister was also seen dressed in the traditional Mysuru attire.

Voting for the crucial Karnataka Assembly elections will take place on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.