Siddaramaiah CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM: Who Are Karnataka's New Ministers? Complete List Here

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
Press Trust Of India
Karnataka leaders congress

Image: Twitter- @DKShivakumar


Along with newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, eight Cabinet Ministers took oath on Saturday. Following is a brief background of the new Cabinet Ministers:

1. G Parameshwara:

  • Headed Congress' manifesto committee ahead of this Assembly election
  • Belongs to SC-Right community, represents Koratagere constituency in Tumakuru district
  • Former Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy.
  • Minister with various key portfolios including Home, Higher Education among others in earlier governments
  • Longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief for eight years
  • Open about aspiration for CM and Deputy CM post
  • Six-time MLA -- three times each from Madhugiri and Koratagere
  • Has a PhD in plant physiology from Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide

2. K H Muniyappa

  • Congress leader from SC-Left, represents Devanahalli Assembly segment in Bengaluru Rural district.
  • Seven-time Member of Lok Sabha representing Kolar from 1991 to 2019
  • Former Union Minister
  • Elected for the first time to Legislative Assembly.
  • Daughter Roopakala M Shashidhar is MLA from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF)

3. K J George

  • Christian face of Congress, represents Sarvagnanagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru city.
  • Six-time MLA.
  • Considered close to CM Siddaramaiah.
  • Has served as Minister for Home, Bengaluru Development and Town Planning among other portfolios in the past
  • Born in Kerala, his family moved to Kodagu when he was very young.

4. M B Patil

  • Considered as a prominent face of Congress from the dominant Lingayat community
  • President of BLDEA (Bijapur Lingayat Education Association), a leading education organisation in north Karnataka region Congress' campaign committee President ahead of this election
  • Represents Babaleshwar Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district
  • Five-time MLA, had been Minister for Home and Water Resources in previous governments
  • Had served as Member of Parliament from Bijapur (Vijayapura) 5. Satish Jarkiholi
  • From Valmiki community, which comes under STs
  • Represents Yamakanmardi Assembly constituency in Belagavi district
  • Karnataka Congress Working President, four-time MLA, twice MLC
  • Was with JD(S) earlier
  • His brothers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi are BJP MLAs from Gokak and Arabhavi legislative constituencies respectively.
  • Had served as Minister for Excise and Textile in the past
  • Popular for his anti-superstition stand *Founder-chairman of sugar manufacturing firm Satish Sugars

6. Priyank Kharge

  • Son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Member of Dalit community under SC-Right, represents Chittapur segment in Kalaburagi district
  • He is Chairman - Communications of Karnataka Congress
  • Three-time MLA
  • Had served as Minister for IT, BT, Tourism and Social Welfare in the past
  • Associated with Youth Congress

7. Ramalinga Reddy

  • Belongs to Reddy community, represents BTM Layout in Bengaluru city
  • Considered among Congress' faces for the city. Has earlier been in-charge of the city
  • Karnataka Congress Working President
  • Eight-time MLA
  • Served as Minister of Home, Transport, Education and other key portfolios in the past
  • Was associated with Congress' students wing for a long time

8. B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

  • Prominent Muslim leader in Congress, represents Chamrajpet Assembly segment in Bengaluru city.
  • Five-time MLA
  • Had served as Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Hajj and Waqf
  • Earlier with JD(S). 

