Siddaramaiah CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy CM: Who Are Karnataka's New Ministers? Complete List Here

Along with newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, eight Cabinet Ministers took oath on Saturday. Following is a brief background of the new Cabinet Ministers:

1. G Parameshwara:

Headed Congress' manifesto committee ahead of this Assembly election

Belongs to SC-Right community, represents Koratagere constituency in Tumakuru district

Former Deputy Chief Minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy.

Minister with various key portfolios including Home, Higher Education among others in earlier governments

Longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief for eight years

Open about aspiration for CM and Deputy CM post

Six-time MLA -- three times each from Madhugiri and Koratagere

Has a PhD in plant physiology from Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide

2. K H Muniyappa

Congress leader from SC-Left, represents Devanahalli Assembly segment in Bengaluru Rural district.

Seven-time Member of Lok Sabha representing Kolar from 1991 to 2019

Former Union Minister

Elected for the first time to Legislative Assembly.

Daughter Roopakala M Shashidhar is MLA from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF)

3. K J George

Christian face of Congress, represents Sarvagnanagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru city.

Six-time MLA.

Considered close to CM Siddaramaiah.

Has served as Minister for Home, Bengaluru Development and Town Planning among other portfolios in the past

Born in Kerala, his family moved to Kodagu when he was very young.

4. M B Patil

Considered as a prominent face of Congress from the dominant Lingayat community

President of BLDEA (Bijapur Lingayat Education Association), a leading education organisation in north Karnataka region Congress' campaign committee President ahead of this election

Represents Babaleshwar Assembly constituency in Vijayapura district

Five-time MLA, had been Minister for Home and Water Resources in previous governments

Had served as Member of Parliament from Bijapur (Vijayapura) 5. Satish Jarkiholi

From Valmiki community, which comes under STs

Represents Yamakanmardi Assembly constituency in Belagavi district

Karnataka Congress Working President, four-time MLA, twice MLC

Was with JD(S) earlier

His brothers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi are BJP MLAs from Gokak and Arabhavi legislative constituencies respectively.

Had served as Minister for Excise and Textile in the past

Popular for his anti-superstition stand *Founder-chairman of sugar manufacturing firm Satish Sugars

6. Priyank Kharge

Son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge

Member of Dalit community under SC-Right, represents Chittapur segment in Kalaburagi district

He is Chairman - Communications of Karnataka Congress

Three-time MLA

Had served as Minister for IT, BT, Tourism and Social Welfare in the past

Associated with Youth Congress

7. Ramalinga Reddy

Belongs to Reddy community, represents BTM Layout in Bengaluru city

Considered among Congress' faces for the city. Has earlier been in-charge of the city

Karnataka Congress Working President

Eight-time MLA

Served as Minister of Home, Transport, Education and other key portfolios in the past

Was associated with Congress' students wing for a long time

8. B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan