Siddaramaiah Next Karnataka CM; DK Shivakumar To Takeover After Two Years: Sources

In a massive development amid a tussle for the Karnataka CM post, Congress' top brass have decided to follow the split-CM terms by making Siddaramaiah the next face for Karnataka CM, sources claimed. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi held a telephonic conversation with another CM contender, DK Shivakumar, offering him the Deputy CM's chair in Karnataka.

She has assured Shivakumar of CM's chair, but only after two years under split-CM terms. It comes days after Karnataka election results were declared and Congress received a thumping majority with 135 seats in the 224-member assembly. Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were widely credited for the party's victory in Karnataka.

Lobbying in Delhi for crucial decision

After Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held on Sunday unanimously announced that AICC President Kharge is hereby authorised to pick the Karnataka CM, the front runners for the CM post were called to New Delhi. While Siddaramaiah visited Delhi on Monday from a special flight, Shivakumar remained in his home state, citing health issues. Later on Tuesday, the latter visited Delhi and held back-to-back meetings with the party's top brass.

While travelling to Delhi, Shivakumar assured his party leaders that he will not 'backstab' or 'blackmail' for the CM's chair. "Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail," he said adding that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is his role model.

Both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah on Tuesday met with Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi. Kharge held talks with both the CM aspirants, separately. However, no announcement was made at that day despite several key meetings.