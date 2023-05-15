Siddaramaiah Outruns DK Shivakumar In CM Race With Greater MLA Support: Sources

As many as 80 MLAs have sided with veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah in the race to become the new Karnataka Chief Minister, sources revealed to Republic TV. On the other hand, DK Shivakumar, the second contender, has the support of 40 MLAs. This revelation comes after the KPCC chief said that he will not be travelling to Delhi, on May 15, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting to choose the new Karnataka CM. Instead, sources reveal that Shivakumar is sending his brother DK Suresh to attend the meeting.

Sources also revealed that Suresh is already in Delhi and that Shivakumar will travel on May 16. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently in Shimla will also reach the national capital on the same day. Shivakumar is said to be miffed over the fact that the Congress party dragged the appointment of a CM longer than it should have.

As for the greater MLA support, Shivakumar already told reporters that he does not have any MLAs backing him although 135 of them won in the Karnataka elections. "There are 135 Congress MLAs. I don't have any MLAs. I've left the decision to the party high command," Shivakumar said.

Explaining his reason for not travelling to Delhi, the Kanakapura MLA said that he has a stomach infection and is scheduled to meet with his doctor. Siddarmaiah, meanwhile, is in the national capital where senior Congress leaders have gathered at Kharge's residence for the meeting.