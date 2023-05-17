Siddaramaiah To Blame For Cong-JD(S) 2019 Collapse? Turncoat Makes Stunning Claim

As Congress struggles to choose a chief minister for Karnataka, former minister K Sudhakar, who jumped ship from Congress to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, questioned Siddaramaiah over his role in fanning rebellion among Congress MLAs during the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government. Sudhakar, who had defected to the BJP after the rebellion, alleged Siddaramaiah of fanning rebellion when the miffed MLAs approached him to complain about 'injustices' done to them in the government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

“In 2018, whenever the MLAs went to Siddaramaiah, who was the Chairman of the Coordination Committee, to complain about the injustice being done to them in the then JDS-Congress coalition government, he used to say that nothing is happening in this government, in my constituency, in my district,” Siddaramaiah said.

Sudhakar questions Siddaramaiah

“Siddaramaiah used to assure MLAs to wait till 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that he won't allow the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to continue even for a single day after the general polls,” he added in another tweet.

Sudhakar justifies MLAs defection

Further justifying the MLAs defection, Sudhakar said, “Ultimately some of us had to inevitably quit Congress and go back to the people in bypolls, to protect the karyakartas and supporters in our constituencies. Can Siddaramaiah deny the fact that he had no role, implicitly or explicitly, in this move by Congress MLAs?”

Notably, Sudhakar was among the 14 Congress MLAs, who defected to the BJP in 2019, helping the saffron party take the power from the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.