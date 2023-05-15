Vadra Congress To Repeat Rajasthan Mistake In Karnataka? BJP Takes A Jibe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sensed another Rajasthan-like infighting in Karnataka Congress for the Chief Ministerial post with heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in the race. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held on Sunday has unanimously announced that AICC President Kharge is hereby authorised to pick the Karnataka CM.

BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, taking to Twitter, said, "Congress is on its way to make another Rajasthan out of Karnataka. We can see the signs already. Just like they broke every promise to Rajasthan ( kisan karz maafi) & fought for post not promising they will defraud Karnataka too. This Congress govt will be the most corrupt, most unstable one. Save this tweet."

What happened in Rajasthan?

Sachin Pilot, in many ways, piloted Congress campaign during the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections. Hopeful of the Chief Minister's post, Pilot was made Ashok Gehlot's deputy after Congress won the elections in the desert state. Their partnership as state administrators didn't last for long. In July 2020, Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot was sacked. Soon after, Pilot piloted a rebellion against the Gehlot government, whose footprints are still in Rajasthan. Pilot has launched a five-day-long 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' to protest the state government's inaction against alleged corruption during the previous BJP government.

Will Vadra Congress repeat the Rajasthan mistake?

As the race for Karnataka's top post heated up, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar are expected to meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi today at around 4 pm. However, Shivakumar is unsure of meeting his party's top brass leaders as the latter is celebrating his 61st birthday with his supporters in Karnataka.

"We have passed a one-line resolution. We will leave it to the party's high command. I have not decided to go to Delhi. I have done whatever job I have to do," said Shivakumar. Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah has confirmed of visiting New Delhi today amid discussions in the party to decide the next Karnataka CM.

Amid speculations of a tussle between both the Congress heavyweights for Karnataka's top post, a poster war has already erupted between the factions of the two contenders for the CM’s chair. The supporters of the CM probables put up posters outside their residences congratulating their respective leaders for becoming the CM of Karnataka.