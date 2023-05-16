What Upholds DK Shivakumar's Claim To Karnataka CM Post? Here's All You Need To Know

Kannadigas have given a clear edge to the Congress party in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 with the party winning 135 seats out of 224. The results have brought immense satisfaction to the party's top brass but the biggest challenge is to decide on the next Karnataka Chief Minister face, in which heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the front runners.

The loyalty of DK Shivakumar to the Congress party has remained constant for over three decades and it makes his supporters believe that their leader has every right to claim Karnataka's top post. Unlike Siddaramaiah who joined the Congress party in 2006 after his exit from the JD(S), Shivakumar has remained as flag bearer of the Congress since his youth days.

Congress' flag bearer since 1980s

Shivakuamr, born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura to Doddalahalli Kempe Gowda and Gouramma, has been a staunch Congressman from the beginning. He started his political career in the early 1980s as a student leader and gradually rose through the ranks of Congress. From the Sathanur constituency in Mysuru district in 1989, he won his first assembly elections to enter the Karnataka legislative assembly as a Congress legislator. He went on to be re-elected from the same constituency in 1994, 1999 and 2004. Later, he registered victory in the Kanakapura constituency in 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2023.

Congress' crisis manager

The 61-year-old Kanakapura legislator, DK Shivakumar has been seen always on his toes when it came to saving his party from major setbacks. Shivakumar has mastered keeping flocks together which has helped the Congress safeguard their government in many states and not only in Karnataka.

In 2002 when Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Congress was facing a no-confidence motion, Shivakumar was given the onerous task to host Maharashtra MLAs in a Bengaluru resort. He looked after them for a week, escorted them back to Mumbai and saved the Congress government. In several other instances, Shivakumar has proved his mettle to stand as a troubleshooter for his party.

Shivakumar's strategies and efforts to keep up his party can also play a pivotal to ensure Congress' stand in Karnataka during the 2024 general elections, another reason that justifies his claim for the chief ministerial post. Further, since 2020, when he took charge as Karnataka Congress chief, he brought several organisational changes that strengthened the Congress party to play the opposition role in the current outgoing assembly.

Shivakumar's influence in the Vokkaliga community

A significant portion of the Vokkaliga community, regarded as one of the biggest groups in Karnataka, supports Shivakumar which gives him a robust base of support. Shivakumar is also one of the most prominent Vokkaliga faces of the Congress party in Karnataka, which can prove instrumental in revitalising the party further in the southern citadel.

Despite strong forces favouring Shivakumar as the front-runner for the CM post, there are many elements working against him. For instance, the latter has many legal cases pending against him including cases by the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate.