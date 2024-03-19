×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 19th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

South Focus: Crowd Awaits PM Modi in Palakkad Ahead Of His Road Show

PM Narendra Modi is leaving no stones unturned in campaigning in Kerala which has so far not paid dividends to the BJP.

Reported by: Aswin Nandakumar
South Focus: Crowd Awaits PM Modi in Palakkad Ahead of His Road Show
South Focus: Crowd Awaits PM Modi in Palakkad Ahead of His Road Show | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
PM Modi Road Show in Palakkad: "I am 70 years old and have lots of ailments. Yet, I am here to catch a glimpse of Modi who is running the country with so much energy and enthusiasm. I want to see this human who doesn't take a day off," says Keshavan, a farmer who hails from Thirunellai in Palakkad.

Keshavan is among the ten thousand who have gathered along the Fort Road in Sultanpet waiting to see the 1 km road show of Prime Minister Modi who is visiting the district as part of campaigning for Palakkad Lok Sabha candidates C Krishnakumar, the state general secretary of the BJP.

Keshavan, a farmer from Thirunellai 

Last elections Krishnakumar had come third securing 2.18 lakh votes, lagging behind the winning candidate by 1.8 lakhs.

Despite the odds, the BJP supporters are vouching that votes have tilted massively in their favor after last the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has decisively won the Municipal Corporation election by sweeping 28 seats out of 52.

"The sitting MP VK Sreekantan of the congress has done zero work in the constituency. Palakkad Coach Factory is in shambles. The Medical College is incomplete. There is no development," says Saravanan who works as a driver, "PM Modi's charisma and leadership have inspired and for the development of Palakkad, it is a must that BJP wins here," says Saravanan, who has been waiting along the barricade since 8 AM.

PM Modi's convoy is expected to pass through Palakkad town between 10 and 11 am today. Scores of BJP supporters are gathered on both sides of the road waiting for the blitzkrieg of a road show. As the crowd swelled a bunch of youngsters from the district came as a flock praising the BJP.

"Last elections, I voted for the congress party because of the Sabarimala issue. We thought Rahul Gandhi would be our Prime Minister.  This time, we won't make that mistake," says Binesh who works in a private company in Palakkad. His friends nod in agreement. "Both the Congress and Left have not delivered, Palakkad deserves better," Ajith who works as an Electrician.

However, some citizens are waiting for hours to meet PM Modi, yet not his supporters. "I am a staunch leftist and I still will vote for them. I am here to see the Prime Minister of the country," says Sadanandan, a banker. He also stated that the electoral bond issue is going to sting the BJP.

JUBILANT BJP WORKERS DISTRIBUTE FLOWERS

a convoy filled with flowers passed through the venue of the roadshow and bags of flowers were being distributed to enthusiastic people waiting alongside both sides of the barricades road. Palakjad Lok Sabha BJP candidate C Krishnakumar was seen walking along the road overseeing the arrangements while party supporters waved at him.
 

SECURITY

OVER 5000 Policemen are deployed to ensure security cover for PM Modi's roadshow.  The SPG made multiple rounds around the vicinity. In the last hours, SPG even asked the media platform to be moved 200 meters away from a particular spot citing security reasons. Hundreds of police in civilian dress are also deployed in large numbers.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

