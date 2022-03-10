Manipur Election 2022: Check Party Wise, Constituency Wise List Of Winning Candidates

In Manipur Election 2022, the ruling BJP has secured a massive victory by winning 32/32 seats out of a total of 60. The results announced on Thursday, March 10 project that the vote share of the saffron party has significantly shot up in the state. This will be the second consecutive time when the party will be forming the government in the state.

Out of all the opposition parties, Congress has confined its winning tally to 5; JDU has secured 6 seats, while NPP has 6/7 and NPF-5. Earlier in the day, incumbent CM N Biren Singh had won with a huge margin of 17,000 seats from Heingang and had hinted at the possibility of forming an alliance with NPF.

Party Wise and Constituency wise List of Winning Candidates

Serial Number Constituency Winning Candidate Winning Party 01 Andro Thounaojam Shyamkumar BJP 02 Bishnepur Konthoujam Govindas Singh BJP 03 Chandel SS. Olish BJP 04 Chingai Khashim Vashum NPF 05 Churachandpur L.M. Khaute JDU 06 Heingang N Biren Singh BJP 07 Heirok Thokchom Radheshyam Singh BJP 08 Henglep Letzamang Haokip BJP 09 Hiyanglam Dr Yumnam Radheyshyam Singh BJP 10 Jiribam Md. Achab Uddin JDU 11 Kakching Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh NPP 12 Kangpokpi Nemcha Kipgen BJP 13 Karong J Kumo Sha Independent 14 Keirao Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei BJP 15 Keisamthong Sapam Nishikant Singh Independent 16 Khangabo Surjakumar Okram INC 17 Khetrigao Sheikh Noorul Hassan NPP 18 Khundrakpam Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh INC 19 Khurai Leishangthem Susindro Meitei BJP 20 Konthoujam Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh BJP 21 Kumbi Sanasam Premchandra Singh BJP 22 Lamlai Khongbantabam Ibomcha BJP 23 Lamsang Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh BJP 24 Langthabal Karam Shyam BJP 25 Lilong Mohd Abdul Nasir JDU 26 Mao Losii Dikho NPF 27 Mayang Imphal Kongkham Robindro Singh BJP 28 Moirang Thongam Shanti Singh NPP 29 Nambol Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh BJP 30 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Sagolshem Kebi Devi BJP 31 Nungba Dinganglung Gangmei BJP 32 Oinam 33 Patsoi Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh BJP 34 Phungyar Leishiyo Keishing NPF 35 Sagolband Rajkumar Imo Singh BJP 36 Saikot Paolienlal Haokip BJP 37 Saikul Kimneo Haokip Hangshing KPA 38 Saitu Haokholet Kipgen Independent 39 Sekmai Heikham Dingo Singh BJP 40 Singhat Chinlunthang KPA 41 Singjamei Yumnam Khemchand Singh BJP 42 Sugnoo Kangujam Ranjit Singh INC 43 Tadubi N. Kayisii NPP 44 Tamei Awangbow Newmai NPF 45 Tamenglong Janghemlung Panmei NPP 46 Tengnoupal Letpao Haokip BJP 47 Thanga Tongbram Robindro Singh BJP 48 Thangmeiband Khumukcham Joykisan Singh JDU 49 Thanlon Vungzagin Valte BJP 50 Thongju Thongam Biswajit Singh BJP 51 Thoubal Okram Ibobi Singh INC 52 Tipaimukh Ngursanglur Sanate JDU 53 Ukhrul Ram Muivah NPF 54 Uripok Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh BJP 55 Wabgai Dr.Usham Deben Singh BJP 56 Wangjing Tentha Paonam Brojen Singh BJP 57 Wangkhei Thangjam Arunkumar JDU 58 Wangkhem Keisham Meghachandra Singh INC 59 Wangoi Khuraijam Loken Singh NPP 60 Yaiskul Thokchom Satyabrata Singh BJP

























































































































































































































Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on the latest poll predictions, CM N Biren Singh earlier thanked PM Modi for his leadership and further asserted that PM Modi’s mantra for inclusiveness has helped the BJP to avail this mandate.

“I'm thankful to the people of Manipur. They have given me a chance, I'll fulfil their aspirations. We are going to form the government on our own. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mantra of inclusiveness helped in getting this mandate. Thankful to Central leadership They have given me a chance,” Manipur CM said

On being asked about the post-poll alliance, Biren Singh told Republic TV that the saffron party is not eyeing to tie up with NPP and moreover, the party is mulling over an alliance with NPF (Naga People's Front). Furthermore, N Biren Singh stated that the party will decide the CM face and his job is to keep working. Singh further thanked Manipur voters for casting their vote in favour of the BJP. His statement comes in as he won from the Heingang constituency with a margin of 17,000 votes.

Besides, the Congress party in the state had claimed that it is going to enter into an alliance with the National People's Party in the state. NPP will go with us in Manipur, which is the claim of the grand-old party.

Manipur Election 2022

Elections in Manipur took place in two-phase. The first phase took place on 28 February while on March 5, the second phase took place. Counting of votes on 60 assembly seats in Manipur commenced at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. The counting process was started with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose, an election official had further informed. As per the election commission, 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations.