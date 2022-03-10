Last Updated:

Manipur Election 2022: Check Party Wise, Constituency Wise List Of Winning Candidates

In Manipur Election 2022, the ruling BJP has secured a massive victory by winning 32/32 seats out of a total of 60. The results announced on Thursday, March 10 project that the vote share of the saffron party has significantly shot up in the state. This will be the second consecutive time when the party will be forming the government in the state.

Out of all the opposition parties, Congress has confined its winning tally to 5; JDU has secured 6 seats, while NPP has 6/7 and NPF-5. Earlier in the day, incumbent CM N Biren Singh had won with a huge margin of 17,000 seats from Heingang and had hinted at the possibility of forming an alliance with NPF.

Party Wise and Constituency wise List of Winning Candidates

Serial Number Constituency Winning Candidate Winning Party
01

Andro

 

 Thounaojam Shyamkumar BJP
02 Bishnepur Konthoujam Govindas Singh BJP
03 Chandel SS. Olish BJP
04

Chingai

Khashim Vashum

 NPF

05

 Churachandpur

L.M. Khaute

 JDU
06

Heingang

 N Biren Singh BJP
07 Heirok Thokchom Radheshyam Singh BJP
08

Henglep

 Letzamang Haokip BJP
09

Hiyanglam

 Dr Yumnam Radheyshyam Singh BJP
10

Jiribam

Md. Achab Uddin

 JDU
11 Kakching

Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh

 NPP
12

Kangpokpi

 Nemcha Kipgen BJP
13 Karong J Kumo Sha Independent
14 Keirao Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei BJP
15 Keisamthong

Sapam Nishikant Singh

 Independent
16 Khangabo Surjakumar Okram INC
17

Khetrigao

 Sheikh Noorul Hassan NPP
18 Khundrakpam Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh INC
19 Khurai

Leishangthem Susindro Meitei

 BJP
20

Konthoujam

 Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh BJP
21 Kumbi

Sanasam Premchandra Singh

 BJP
22 Lamlai Khongbantabam Ibomcha BJP
23

Lamsang

Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh

 BJP
24 Langthabal Karam Shyam BJP
25 Lilong Mohd Abdul Nasir JDU
26

Mao

 Losii Dikho NPF
27

Mayang Imphal

 Kongkham Robindro Singh BJP
28 Moirang Thongam Shanti Singh NPP
29 Nambol

Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh

 BJP
30 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Sagolshem Kebi Devi BJP
31 Nungba Dinganglung Gangmei BJP
32 Oinam    
33 Patsoi Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh BJP
34 Phungyar

Leishiyo Keishing

 NPF
35 Sagolband

Rajkumar Imo Singh

 BJP
36 Saikot

Paolienlal Haokip

 BJP
37 Saikul Kimneo Haokip Hangshing KPA
38 Saitu Haokholet Kipgen Independent
39 Sekmai Heikham Dingo Singh BJP
40 Singhat Chinlunthang KPA
41 Singjamei Yumnam Khemchand Singh BJP
42 Sugnoo

Kangujam Ranjit Singh

 INC
43 Tadubi N. Kayisii NPP
44 Tamei Awangbow Newmai NPF
45 Tamenglong Janghemlung Panmei NPP
46 Tengnoupal

Letpao Haokip

 BJP
47 Thanga Tongbram Robindro Singh BJP
48 Thangmeiband Khumukcham Joykisan Singh JDU
49 Thanlon

Vungzagin Valte

 BJP
50 Thongju

Thongam Biswajit Singh

 BJP
51 Thoubal Okram Ibobi Singh INC
52 Tipaimukh Ngursanglur Sanate JDU
53 Ukhrul Ram Muivah NPF
54 Uripok

Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh

 BJP
55 Wabgai

Dr.Usham Deben Singh

 BJP
56 Wangjing Tentha Paonam Brojen Singh BJP
57 Wangkhei Thangjam Arunkumar JDU
58 Wangkhem Keisham Meghachandra Singh INC
59 Wangoi

Khuraijam Loken Singh

 NPP
60 Yaiskul Thokchom Satyabrata Singh BJP












































































































 

 

 

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on the latest poll predictions, CM N Biren Singh earlier thanked PM Modi for his leadership and further asserted that PM Modi’s mantra for inclusiveness has helped the BJP to avail this mandate.

“I'm thankful to the people of Manipur. They have given me a chance, I'll fulfil their aspirations. We are going to form the government on our own. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mantra of inclusiveness helped in getting this mandate. Thankful to Central leadership They have given me a chance,” Manipur CM said

On being asked about the post-poll alliance, Biren Singh told Republic TV that the saffron party is not eyeing to tie up with NPP and moreover, the party is mulling over an alliance with NPF (Naga People's Front). Furthermore, N Biren Singh stated that the party will decide the CM face and his job is to keep working. Singh further thanked Manipur voters for casting their vote in favour of the BJP. His statement comes in as he won from the Heingang constituency with a margin of 17,000 votes.

Besides, the Congress party in the state had claimed that it is going to enter into an alliance with the National People's Party in the state. NPP will go with us in Manipur, which is the claim of the grand-old party.

Manipur Election 2022

Elections in Manipur took place in two-phase. The first phase took place on 28 February while on March 5, the second phase took place. Counting of votes on 60 assembly seats in Manipur commenced at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. The counting process was started with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose, an election official had further informed.  As per the election commission, 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations.

