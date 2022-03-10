Manipur Election 2022: Check Party Wise, Constituency Wise List Of Winning Candidates

Quick links:
ANI/ PTI
In Manipur Election 2022, the ruling BJP has secured a massive victory by winning 32/32 seats out of a total of 60. The results announced on Thursday, March 10 project that the vote share of the saffron party has significantly shot up in the state. This will be the second consecutive time when the party will be forming the government in the state.
Out of all the opposition parties, Congress has confined its winning tally to 5; JDU has secured 6 seats, while NPP has 6/7 and NPF-5. Earlier in the day, incumbent CM N Biren Singh had won with a huge margin of 17,000 seats from Heingang and had hinted at the possibility of forming an alliance with NPF.
|Serial Number
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Winning Party
|01
|
Andro
|Thounaojam Shyamkumar
|BJP
|02
|Bishnepur
|Konthoujam Govindas Singh
|BJP
|03
|Chandel
|SS. Olish
|BJP
|04
|
Chingai
|
Khashim Vashum
|NPF
|
05
|Churachandpur
|
L.M. Khaute
|JDU
|06
|
Heingang
|N Biren Singh
|BJP
|07
|Heirok
|Thokchom Radheshyam Singh
|BJP
|08
|
Henglep
|Letzamang Haokip
|BJP
|09
|
Hiyanglam
|Dr Yumnam Radheyshyam Singh
|BJP
|10
|
Jiribam
|
Md. Achab Uddin
|JDU
|11
|Kakching
|
Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh
|NPP
|12
|
Kangpokpi
|Nemcha Kipgen
|BJP
|13
|Karong
|J Kumo Sha
|Independent
|14
|Keirao
|Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei
|BJP
|15
|Keisamthong
|
Sapam Nishikant Singh
|Independent
|16
|Khangabo
|Surjakumar Okram
|INC
|17
|
Khetrigao
|Sheikh Noorul Hassan
|NPP
|18
|Khundrakpam
|Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh
|INC
|19
|Khurai
|
Leishangthem Susindro Meitei
|BJP
|20
|
Konthoujam
|Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh
|BJP
|21
|Kumbi
|
Sanasam Premchandra Singh
|BJP
|22
|Lamlai
|Khongbantabam Ibomcha
|BJP
|23
|
Lamsang
|
Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh
|BJP
|24
|Langthabal
|Karam Shyam
|BJP
|25
|Lilong
|Mohd Abdul Nasir
|JDU
|26
|
Mao
|Losii Dikho
|NPF
|27
|
Mayang Imphal
|Kongkham Robindro Singh
|BJP
|28
|Moirang
|Thongam Shanti Singh
|NPP
|29
|Nambol
|
Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh
|BJP
|30
|Naoriya Pakhanglakpa
|Sagolshem Kebi Devi
|BJP
|31
|Nungba
|Dinganglung Gangmei
|BJP
|32
|Oinam
|33
|Patsoi
|Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh
|BJP
|34
|Phungyar
|
Leishiyo Keishing
|NPF
|35
|Sagolband
|
Rajkumar Imo Singh
|BJP
|36
|Saikot
|
Paolienlal Haokip
|BJP
|37
|Saikul
|Kimneo Haokip Hangshing
|KPA
|38
|Saitu
|Haokholet Kipgen
|Independent
|39
|Sekmai
|Heikham Dingo Singh
|BJP
|40
|Singhat
|Chinlunthang
|KPA
|41
|Singjamei
|Yumnam Khemchand Singh
|BJP
|42
|Sugnoo
|
Kangujam Ranjit Singh
|INC
|43
|Tadubi
|N. Kayisii
|NPP
|44
|Tamei
|Awangbow Newmai
|NPF
|45
|Tamenglong
|Janghemlung Panmei
|NPP
|46
|Tengnoupal
|
Letpao Haokip
|BJP
|47
|Thanga
|Tongbram Robindro Singh
|BJP
|48
|Thangmeiband
|Khumukcham Joykisan Singh
|JDU
|49
|Thanlon
|
Vungzagin Valte
|BJP
|50
|Thongju
|
Thongam Biswajit Singh
|BJP
|51
|Thoubal
|Okram Ibobi Singh
|INC
|52
|Tipaimukh
|Ngursanglur Sanate
|JDU
|53
|Ukhrul
|Ram Muivah
|NPF
|54
|Uripok
|
Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh
|BJP
|55
|Wabgai
|
Dr.Usham Deben Singh
|BJP
|56
|Wangjing Tentha
|Paonam Brojen Singh
|BJP
|57
|Wangkhei
|Thangjam Arunkumar
|JDU
|58
|Wangkhem
|Keisham Meghachandra Singh
|INC
|59
|Wangoi
|
Khuraijam Loken Singh
|NPP
|60
|Yaiskul
|Thokchom Satyabrata Singh
|BJP
Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on the latest poll predictions, CM N Biren Singh earlier thanked PM Modi for his leadership and further asserted that PM Modi’s mantra for inclusiveness has helped the BJP to avail this mandate.
“I'm thankful to the people of Manipur. They have given me a chance, I'll fulfil their aspirations. We are going to form the government on our own. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mantra of inclusiveness helped in getting this mandate. Thankful to Central leadership They have given me a chance,” Manipur CM said
On being asked about the post-poll alliance, Biren Singh told Republic TV that the saffron party is not eyeing to tie up with NPP and moreover, the party is mulling over an alliance with NPF (Naga People's Front). Furthermore, N Biren Singh stated that the party will decide the CM face and his job is to keep working. Singh further thanked Manipur voters for casting their vote in favour of the BJP. His statement comes in as he won from the Heingang constituency with a margin of 17,000 votes.
Besides, the Congress party in the state had claimed that it is going to enter into an alliance with the National People's Party in the state. NPP will go with us in Manipur, which is the claim of the grand-old party.
Elections in Manipur took place in two-phase. The first phase took place on 28 February while on March 5, the second phase took place. Counting of votes on 60 assembly seats in Manipur commenced at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. The counting process was started with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose, an election official had further informed. As per the election commission, 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations.