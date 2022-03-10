Manipur Election 2022: Congress Confident Of Post-poll Alliance With NPP As BJP Leads

As the counting of votes of Manipur Elections 2022 is underway, Congress claims that it is going to enter into an alliance with the National People's Party in the state. NPP will go with us in Manipur, is the claim of the grand-old party as the Bharatiya Janata Party continues to lead.

As per the latest trends, BJP leads in 22 seats, followed by National People's Party leading in 7 seats. Naga People's Front, Indian National Congress Party and Janata Dal-United trailing with 4, 3 and 2 seats respectively. Also, independents are leading on 2 seats. Elections in Manipur took place in two-phase. The first phase took place on 28 February while on March 5, the second phase took place. As per the election commission, 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations out of a total of 3,80,480 votes.

Manipur CM wins big in Heingang constituency

Meanwhile, Manipur CM Nongthombam Biren Singh has already won from the Heingang constituency. BJP's Biren Singh came out victorious against Congress' Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh. While BirenSingh secured 22,498 votes, Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh secured 5,985 votes. The Manipur CM has won with a massive margin of 16,513 votes.

Before the commencement of the counting of votes, Biren Singh had offered prayers at Shri Shri Govindaji Temple along with Sambit Swaraj. "Seeking the blessings of Lord Govindaji for the grand result that awaits us today. Let us march towards a peaceful, prosperous and developed Manipur, together with BJP," he had written on Twitter, sharing pictures.