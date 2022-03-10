Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP, Congress Hopeful Of Favourable Verdict

While BJP will try and retain power in Manipur, the Congress-led alliance is seeking to wrest the state from the saffron party and is hoping for a favourable verdict as the countdown begins for the counting of votes polled in the 2022 Assembly elections. Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The Party's general secretary Mukul Wasnik said that people's verdict will be in favour of the Congress in Manipur.

"People's verdict will be in favour of the congress and will be forming the govt here along with the other alliance parties. Time and again exit polls have been found to be wrong. We believe what came out in the exit poll is far from what we will see on March 10," Mukul Wasnik said.