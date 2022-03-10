Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP, Congress Hopeful Of Favourable Verdict

Quick links:
While BJP will try and retain power in Manipur, the Congress-led alliance is seeking to wrest the state from the saffron party and is hoping for a favourable verdict as the countdown begins for the counting of votes polled in the 2022 Assembly elections. Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The Party's general secretary Mukul Wasnik said that people's verdict will be in favour of the Congress in Manipur.
"People's verdict will be in favour of the congress and will be forming the govt here along with the other alliance parties. Time and again exit polls have been found to be wrong. We believe what came out in the exit poll is far from what we will see on March 10," Mukul Wasnik said.
As the state eagerly awaits the results of the 12th Manipur Assembly election, the Election Commission is all set to conduct the counting of votes on March 10 at 41 counting halls that are spread over 12 counting centres across the state. Manipur CEO Rajesh Agrawal has informed that the district election officers and superintendent of police in each district has been directed to make elaborate security arrangement for counting, including a minimum of three-tier security comprising CAPF and the state police.
"The entire process of counting in addition to the ROs will also be supervised by the 41 general observers appointed by the ECI (one each for each counting hall)," Rajesh Agrawal said.
As the countdown begins for the counting of votes polled in the 2022 Assembly elections, BJP, which formed the government in Manipur in 2017, will try to retain the power in the state. BJP Manipur President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi exuded confidence over her party's victory in the state polls. She said that BJP has set a target of bagging more than 40 seats out of a total of 60 constituencies in Manipur.
"We have set a target of over 40 seats and are confident of forming a stable government. When the final results are declared, we expect the number to be 40 plus only... We haven't taken a decision on Chief Ministerial candidate and there is no point of a new CM here," Devi told ANI.
While Manipur is currently under BJP's rule with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, P-Marq's Opinion Poll suggests the saffron party will be staying ahead in the race as the poll shows them bagging 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by Congress winning 13 - 19 seats.
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), which formed the government in 2017 in coalition with the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) and Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF), opted to contest all 60 seats alone this time. The other parties contesting for the Manipur Elections 2022 also include the Indian National Congress (INC), JD(U) among others. A voter turnout of 78.03% and 76.6% were recorded respectively.
More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for the counting of votes on Thursday, beginning 8 am, in the five states where assembly polls were held recently. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs). As per PTI, Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process.
The election results for the five states will come out by late evening or even by night, in case there is a hung assembly. The numbers will be shown on the Election Commission's official website - http://www.eci.gov.in.
