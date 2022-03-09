Manipur Election Results 2022: Result Timings, Voting Percentage, Opinion And Exit Polls

All eyes on March 10, as the counting of votes, is scheduled to take place for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa assembly elections. The assembly election is over in Manipur with all COVID-19 protocols followed and the state awaits to learn the results whose counting will start at 8 am on Thursday. Elections were held in two phases for the 60 constituencies in the state. The state went for polls on February 28 and March 5 and a voter turnout of 78.03% and 76.6% were recorded respectively.

Manipur election results

The Manipur Election Commission will announce poll results on their official website as well as in offline mode. By around mid-day, the initial trends will indicate a possible outcome but only in the evening, the final results will be clear. While the trends are likely to be clearer in Manipur by afternoon.

The Manipur assembly elections result can be checked at the Election Commission of India (ECI) website- eciresults.nic.in. It can also be checked at Voter Helpline App, which is another medium where one can check the results by downloading the app from Google Playstore. To catch all the live updates of the vote-counting tune into Republic Media Network.

Manipur exit polls

Exit polls on Monday forecast that the BJP was given a clear edge in the election to the 60-member Manipur assembly, with the Congress being seen a distant second. According to the P-MARQ Exit Poll prediction, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to lead the race by winning 27-31 seats out of 60 seats. The Indian National Congress stands as the second-largest party securing 11-17 seats. While the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) are likely to remain with 6-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.

Manipur Elections 2017

In March 2017, the previous assembly elections were held in Manipur and BJP came to power in the state for the first time. Even though Congress by winning 28 seats emerged as the single largest party, eight Congress MLAs left the party later. BJP with National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front, and Lok Janshakti formed the coalition government by winning 21 seats. N Biren Singh became the Chief Minister of Manipur.

The BJP-led coalition government's key partner is NPP and this party has two ministers in the government, including the deputy chief minister.

(Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage)