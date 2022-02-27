Manipur Elections 2022 Phase 1: From CM Biren Singh To NPP's Joykumar - 5 Key Battles

38 seats of the hilly tribal state of Manipur will go to polls on Monday - in its first phase of elections. The battle will see 'allies' BJP and NPP faceoff each other as Congress battles in the wake of mass defections. Manipur - whose 53% population belongs to Meitei community, 24% Naga and 16% Kuki seek to shed the tag of insurgency, revoke AFSPA and employment. The second phase of polls will be on March 5 and results on March 10.

The poll campaign saw high-octane rallies by PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda promising to hold peace talks with all Kuki militant groups and end their issues, develop Manipur as a sports hub. In its manifesto, BJP reservation of the rights of the indigenous people, two extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooty to girls. Congress has vowed to bring Manipur Cultural Diversity Policy, provide free critical medical treatment for children, creation of Manipur regiment, and ask the Centre to repeal AFSPA.

38 seats up for grabs with a total of 173 candidates in the poll fray including 15 women. The seats up for grabs are spread across 5 districts - Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. Voting will begin at 7 AM and 6 PM.

Here are 5 key battles:

Heingang: N Biren Singh Vs Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh

The 4-time MLA and incumbent CM seeks re-election from his home constituency Heingang, facing Congress' Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh. In 2002, N Biren Singh won the seat on a Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party ticket and later in 2007 & 2012 on a Congress ticket. Switching to BJP in 2016, the former footballer retained his seat defeating Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh who contested on a TMC ticket, by a margin of 1206 votes.

Singjamei: Y Khemchand Singh Vs Irengbam Hemochandra Singh

A heavyweight battle will be witnessed in Singjamei between BJP's Y Khemchand Singh and Congress' Irengbam Hemochandra Singh. The duo had faced off in 2012, where the latter prevailed by a mere margin of 157 seats. With mere 19,000 registered voters, Singjamei will see if Y Khemchand Singh will retain his seat.

Uripok: Yumnam Joykumar Vs Nunglepam Mahananda Singh Vs Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh

Clash of the allies - BJP and NPP will be witnessed in Uripok which under the Imphal West district. Incumbent Dy CM and NPP leader Yumnam Joykumar will face Congress' Nunglepam Mahananda Singh and BJP's Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh for the seat. In 2017, this was one of 4 seats won by NPP.

Nambol: N Loken Singh Vs Thounaojam Basanta Singh

Newly appointed Manipur Congress president N Loken Singh will see an easy battle In Nambol to a fifth term. The 4-time MLA was appointed as state unit chief in September after Govindas Konthoujam quit as the Manipur Congress president and joined BJP. Loken Singh has been holding the seat since 2002, he has handled various Ministerial portfolios such as Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Kumbi: S Premchandra Singh Vs Dr. Khangembam Romesh Singh

In a direct Congress-BJP faceoff, BJP's S Premchandra Singh faces Congress' Dr. Khangembam Romesh Singh for the Kumbi seat. Falling under the Bishnupur seat, in 2017, this seat was won by Congress' Sanasam Bira Singh by BJP's Ningthoujam Mangi with a mere margin of 1311 votes. The BJP seeks to make inroads into this Left stronghold which has been won by CPI four times and Congress thrice.