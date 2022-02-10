Manipur Elections: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confident Of BJP's Victory With Majority

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday conveyed his confidence in the retention of the Bharatiya Janta Party government in the poll-bound Manipur. Addressing the press, the saffron party leader exuded confidence in the victory of the CM N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur elections. CM Himanta Sarma noted that the BJP has sped up their campaigning in the state and the party’s candidates have also been nominated. CM Sarma also asserted that voters will put BJP to power with a thumping majority.

"Election campaigning has begun in Manipur, candidates have been nominated. BJP will form a government in Manipur with a majority," Assam CM said to ANI.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made these remarks while paying a visit to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to meet Basistha Dev Sarma, the Barpeta Satra's Burha Satradhikar, who is undergoing medical care there. Basistha Dev's health is presently stable, according to Sarma.

Republic & P-Marq Opinion Poll depicts BJP's victory

In a recent opinion poll conducted by Republic TV in collaboration with P-Marq between January 23 and January 25, the BJP had appeared to be ahead in the race for the assembly polls. The recent data projects BJP bagging 29-35 seats out of the 60 total seats with a 39.0% voting percentage. BJP is followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) which is predicted to win 13-19 seats with a 28.8% voting percentage, as per the poll forecast. The opinion poll projected BJP to stay ahead in the race as the poll depicts the party bagging a majority of 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by Congress winning around 13-19 seats.

Manipur Elections 2022

The polls will be held in two phases in Manipur. The 60 constituencies in the state will be divided into two sets, one for each phase. The date of polls for Phase 1 is February 27, while for phase 2 it is March 3. The counting day would be March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had formed a government in the state even as it won just 21 seats compared to Congress' 28. The party made the government by joining hands with two local parties – the National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF).

