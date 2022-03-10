Manipur Elections: BJP Secures Clear Majority, Biren Singh Says 'party Will Decide CM'

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Manipur CM N Biren Singh thanked voters and reiterated PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayaas' mantra as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poised to form a government in the state again.

"After Narendra Modi became PM in 2014, the love and care he has given to the North-East are remarkable," Biren Singh said.

Earlier we couldn't even host a single BJP flag, he said adding, "Now, this time, when the PM comes people honour him. People of Manipur are now sensing our thinking and intention towards the nationalism."

On being asked about his certainty for being Chief Minister, Singh said that he is a karyakarta and his duty is to work. "BJP is a very disciplined party. Whatever central leadership will decide I will accept but I am not running after post."

BJP secures a clear majority in Manipur

The BJP has secured a clear majority and retaining power for the second successive term winning 32 seats in the election to the 60-member assembly.

The National People's Party and the Janata Dal (United) have bagged seven and six seats respectively. The Naga People's Front and the Congress bagged five each, according to the Election Commission. The Kuki People's Alliance won two seats. Three seats were won by independent candidates.

In the 2017 assembly election, the BJP had won 21 seats and formed the government with some regional parties.

To celebrate the victory, Singh broke into a traditional dance Thabal Chongba with state party unit president A Sharda Devi and other workers.

#WATCH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh dances with other party leaders at the party office in Imphal, as they celebrate BJP's victory in #ManipurElections2022 pic.twitter.com/D1ogcOg4Ia — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

"The people of Manipur have reposed their faith and trust in BJP. I thank them for that and assure them that we will never let them down," he told PTI at the state party office here. "Now that we have got the majority, a decision on alliance will be decided by the (party's) central leadership," he said.

The BJP had contested all the 60 seats although it was running a coalition government with parties like the NPP and the Naga People's Front.

Image: ANI/Republic