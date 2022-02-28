Manipur Elections: Congress Expels Candidate For Supporting BJP In Wangoi Constituency

Congress on Sunday, February 27, expelled Salam Joy Singh, party's candidate for Wangoi AC, based on disciplinary grounds. As Manipur goes to the first phase of elections today, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee working president T Mangibabu Singh issued an order that said Salam Joy Singh was expelled from the primary membership of Congress with immediate effect.

The party found "prima facie evidence" against Singh for breach of disciplinary rules, and also the party continuously received reports from Congress workers and leaders from Wangoi Assembly Constituency including some viral videos. In the video that went viral on social media platforms, Salam Joy Singh was seen extending his support to the incumbent BJP MLA Oinam Lukhoi Singh.

On Monday, February 28, voting for the first phase of the Manipur election has begun with 38 constituencies in five districts going to the polls.

In a related update, the police on Sunday said that a Janata Dal (United) candidate was shot at by unidentified assailants while he was inspecting polling stations at Naharup Makhapat area in Manipur's Imphal East district.

In the attack that took place around 11.30 p.m., Wahengbam Rojit Singh (42), a nominee for the Khetrigao seat, was injured, police sources said. He has been treated at a private hospital and the doctor has informed that the patient is critical but is out of danger. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Manipur election 2022

As per the Election Commission, the polls will be held in two phases in Manipur. The 60 constituencies in the state will be divided into two sets, one for each phase. The date of polls for Phase 1 is February 28 while for phase 2 it is March 3. The counting day would be March 10.

In March 2017, the previous assembly elections were held in Manipur and BJP came to power in the state for the first time. Even though Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 28 seats, eight Congress MLAs left the party later. BJP with National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front, and Lok Janshakti formed the coalition government by winning 21 seats. N Biren Singh became the Chief Minister of Manipur.

The BJP-led coalition government's key partner is NPP and this party has two ministers in the government, including the deputy chief minister.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI/Facebook/SalamJoySingh)