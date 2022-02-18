AAP Likens Kejriwal To Bhagat Singh Amid Kumar Vishwas' Startling Claim; 'History Repeats'

AAP's Punjab co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Friday condemned ex-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas' allegations on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress for making a mockery of national security.

"They (BJP and Congress) are scared of Arvind Kejriwal. 100 years back British had also called Bhagat Singh a 'terrorist'. Today, the corrupt people are calling Kejriwal a terrorist. History has repeated itself. The next 72 hours are very crucial. These people will try to create a bad atmosphere in Punjab," Chadha said.

He also advised people to take whatever gifts other parties give but vote for Aam Aadmi Party. "In Whatsapp, fake photos and videos will be spread but the electorate needs to maintain caution. The opposition parties are trying to defame AAP."

I must be "world's sweetest terrorist": Kejriwal slams Kumar Vishwas' accusation

AAP nation convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday termed Vishwas' allegations as "laughable, saying that he must be the "world's sweetest terrorist" who builds hospitals and schools. He dubbed the allegations levelled by the former party member as "a comedy".

"Perhaps I am the world's sweetest terrorist who builds schools, hospitals, builds roads, improves road and power infrastructure, and sends elderly on pilgrimages. Such a terrorist would never have been born," Kejriwal said.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas had accused AAP supremo Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. He claimed that Delhi CM had told him that he would either become Chief Minister of Punjab or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).

Following his shocking accusations, Kejriwal has been under attack by both BJP and Congress. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took to Twitter and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches an impartial inquiry into allegations levelled by Vishwas. However, Delhi CM has alleged that all his rivals have joined hands.