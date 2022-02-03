AAP MP Sanjay Singh Promises To 'jail Dishonest BJP Leaders' If Voted To Power In UP

After Akhilesh Yadav, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday, claimed that if AAP government is formed all 'dishonest' BJP leaders will be jailed. Addressing a rally in UP, Singh urged people to not fear the UP govt's lathis and jails. Alleging scams in the 'Nal se Jal' scheme, Ram Mandir construction, COVID, he said that AAP govt will probe into all these allegations if voted to power. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

AAP: 'Will jail all dishonest BJP people'

"भाजपा सरकार के मुकदमों से मत डरना, इनके लाठियों और जेल से मत डरना। आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार बनेगी तो इन बेईमानों को पकड़-पकड़ कर जेल में डाला जाएगा। कोरोना का घोटाला इन्होंने किया, जल जीवन का घोटाला इन्होंने किया। प्रभु श्री राम के मंदिर में भी घोटाला कर रहे हैं"- @SanjayAzadSln pic.twitter.com/Ur7RsRZwvj — Aam Aadmi Party- Uttar Pradesh (@AAPUttarPradesh) February 2, 2022

"Don't be afraid of the cases of the BJP government, don't be afraid of their lathis and jail. If the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed, these dishonest people will be caught and put in jail. They did Corona scam, they did 'Nal se Jal' scam, 'Ram Mandir' scam," alleged Singh.

AAP's allegations on Yogi govt

In the peak of the first COVID-19 wave in 2020, AAP alleged that oximeters, 'Corona kits' and thermometers provided by the state government to the various districts were sold at inflated rates. AAP claimed the suppliers of these two medical equipment - thermometers and oximeters, have allegedly been registered on addresses of schools and tea stalls, while several companies allegedly exist only paper. A probe has been issued into these allegations.

Similarly, in August 2021, Singh alleged corruption in the implementation of Rs.1.20 lakh crore Jal Jeevan Mission in UP. he claimed that UP Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh gave the contract of supplying pipes to a company that has been allegedly blacklisted by eight state governments and that the tender at an inflated rate of 40% more than the original quotation. Singh also accused Ram Mandir Trust chief Champat Rai of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises construction. Both allegations have been refuted by the Yogi govt.

UP poll campaign

In UP, BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Chandrashekhar Azad's Bhim Army has allied with 35 smaller parties to contest on all 403 seats.