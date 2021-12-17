Amarinder Singh's PLC Joins Hands With BJP Ahead Of Punjab Polls; '101% Sure Of Winning'

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the Punjab Lok Congress joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The confirmation of the long-anticipated alliance was given by Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh after a meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, senior BJP leader.

Following the meeting, Amarinder Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the media. "A hint that Punjab Lok Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party will fight the elections together was given long ago. Today, however, we confirm the alliance between the two parties. Topics like seat share will be discussed later," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"The decision on seat-sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority," Captain Amarinder Singh said, adding that they were ready for the elections and were '101% sure' of winning it.

Captain quits Congress and forms Punjab Lok Congress; joins hands with BJP

After officially resigning first as Punjab Chief Minister and then from Congress by addressing a scorching 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh announced his new political outfit 'Punjab Lok Congress'.

in the 2022 assembly elections, intending to field contenders from his party on all 117 seats, Singh has made it clear that he will be contesting from the Patiala seat. “I will fight elections from Patiala only. Patiala has been with us for the last 400 years and I will not leave it for the sake of (Navjot) Sidhu," Singh said. The Patiala assembly seat has been the family bastion of the former chief minister. He had represented the seat four times -- 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

22 Patiala MCs and senior Patiala Congress leaders joined Punjab Lok Congress

On Friday, 22 Patiala MCs and senior Patiala Congress leaders joined Punjab Lok Congress. The function was presided over by Biba Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of Captain Amarinder Singh. Those who joined the party today, included Patiala councillors - Ginni Nagpal, Atul Joshi, Saroj Sharma, Sheru Pandit, Leela Rani, Sandeep Malhotra, Sonia Kapoor, Varsha Kapoor, Monika Sharma, Maya Devi, Vinti Sangar, Gurinder Kalika, Vijay Kuka, Rajni Sharma, Satwant Rani, Kamlesh Kumari, Jaspal Kaur, Deepika Guraba, Promila Mehta, Jarnail Singh, Sunita Gupta, Happy Verma.

Others who joined today, included Karan Gaur, Mani Garg, Bittu Jalota, Kiran Makkar, Kiran Khanna, Ranbir Katti, Anil Kumar Bittu, Mintu Verma, Shambhu, Manish Puri, Hardev Bali, Rana Surinderpal Singh, Suraj Bhatia, Tony Bindra, Surinderjit Singh Ruby, Narinder Sehgal, Sanjay Sharma, Rajinderpal, Harish Kapoor, Mickey Kapoor, Happy Sharma, Nathu Ram, Roop Kumar, Bunty Sehgal, Sunny Guraba, Harcharan Singh (Pappu) and Satpal Mehta.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has learned that 10 top Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders could be jumping ship to Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). In the past, former Congress spokesperson Prince Khullar joined Amarinder Singh's party, citing infighting in the Congress.

