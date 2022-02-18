Anurag Thakur Accuses Kejriwal Of Ousting 400 Punjabi Teachers; 'AAP = Arvind Anti Punjab'

With Punjab elections just two days away, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday lamented Aam Aadmi Party and called the party out for making false promises in the state and deluding people before polls. Slamming Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his visit to a separatist's house during 2017 Punjab Polls, Union Minister alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's intentions for Punjab are hidden in its name itself and acclaimed that AAP stands for ‘Arvind Anti Punjab.’



He further took a dig at the AAP leader on the recent allegations made by Kumar Vishwas against him and stated that a person who wants to become 'Prime Minister of Khalistan, won't be accepted by the people of Punjab.'

'AAP stands for Arvind Anti Punjab'

अरविंद केजरीवाल खालिस्तान का ताज पहनना चाहते हैं।



AAP यानि…



A- Arvind

A- Anti

P- Punjab



को…पंजाब,पंजाबी और पंजाबियत कभी स्वीकार नहीं करेगी। pic.twitter.com/COn2xqguMS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 18, 2022

Thakur further lamented him for not standing by his word of recruiting 3,000 Punjabi teachers in Delhi and accused him of rather removing 400 Punjabi teachers off duty. Thakur went on to say that Punjabi was Delhi’s second language, which was removed by the Kejriwal government.

While campaigning for BJP in Punjab, Thakur remarked, “Arvind Kejriwal had promised that he would recruit Punjabi teachers in Delhi. 3,000 teachers were to be recruited, but instead, 400 were removed. He did not make any Punjabi minister in Delhi. How have you come to seek votes in Punjab.”

Kumar Vishwas steps up the ante against Arvind Kejriwal

Besides, a major controversy engulfed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal after former AAP member and Kejriwal’s aide turned rival. Kumar Vishwas accused him of having connections with fringe elements and taking support of separatists for winning the polls in Punjab.

Upping his ante against AAP national convener, Vishwas on Friday said, "Why is he (Arvind Kejriwal) not coming to any platform and face me? I challenge him to say 'I am against Khalistan and I won't let Khalistan form till my last drop of blood.’ Why can't he say this? Now that I have exposed his real intentions, he is acting foul. Enough playing the victim card. I am asking him once again to openly come out on his stance on Khalistan, and clarify if pro-Khalistan people come to your residence or not? and if he doesn't, I will tell everyone.”

On February 16, while speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas had claimed that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements in the 2017 Punjab election, but the AAP supremo told him that ‘he will become the first PM of an independent nation’ (in reference to Khalistan.)

The acclaimed poet had alleged, "He said such horrible things which everyone in Punjab knows. One day, he told me to not worry, that he will become the CM of an independent state. When I told him that Referendum 2020 is happening for which funding is coming from ISI and other separatist groups (are also being funded), he told me- so what, I will become the first PM of an independent nation.”

However, AAP refuted the claims and blamed him for defaming Kejriwal through a "forged and fabricated" video and contended that his false insinuations can create a situation of unrest.

Image: ANI