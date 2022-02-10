Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been extensively campaigning in the poll-bound state of Punjab. As per the information provided by AAP, Kejriwal's wife and ex-IRS officer Sunita Kejriwal along with her daughter Harshita Kejriwal will accompany the CM for campaigning in the state for the upcoming Punjab election. Sunita Kejriwal confirmed this information on Twitter. She said, "Kal beti ke sath apne devar Bhagwant Mann ke liye vote maangne Dhuri jaa rhi hoon (Will be visiting Dhuri with my daughter for Punjab elections to campaign for my brother-in-law Bhagwant Mann)"

कल बेटी के साथ अपने देवर भगवंत मान के लिए वोट माँगने धूरी जा रही हूँ। — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) February 10, 2022

A two-time parliamentarian from Sangrur, Bhagwant Mann was announced as the CM face for AAP by Arvind Kejriwal for the upcoming Punjab election. Humourist-turned-politician Mann will be contesting election from Dhuri seat in Sangrur district against sitting MLA, Dalvir Singh Goldy of Indian National Congress and Randeep Singh Deol of BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal speaks to Republic on Punjab elections

In an exclusive interview, Delhi's CM Kejriwal spoke to Republic's Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Tuesday defending his 'freebie' politics. The CM claimed that there's the party's are upset with his politics since nothing left for them to 'loot'.

How much free electricity do all politicians get? 400 units, on people's money. So I am giving free electricity to the public with their own money. Is this a freebie? This is called social security in America. Since I give everything free, there is nothing left for them to loot now," Kejriwal remarked.

Kejriwal went on to say that unlike other political parties he is worried about the public issues."We don't know how to do politics, we know how to work on issues. In case you have to get schools, hospitals made, electricity set up, contact Arvind Kejriwal. If you want to politicise things, call those people," the incumbent Delhi Chief Minister said.

Assembly Polls in Punjab

The 117 members legislative assembly will go to the polls in a single-phase election on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with four other states namely Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttrakhand and Manipur.

Input: ANI