Bhagwant Mann To Discuss Govt Formation With Punjab Guv; Leaves For Delhi To Meet Kejriwal

After registering a landslide victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Friday left for New Delhi where he will be meeting Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The Punjab Chief Minister-elect was seen leaving his residence in Sangrur on Friday while he told the media that he is going to Delhi to meet AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal.

Apart from that, he also said that he will congratulate Kejriwal on the party's stupendous victory in the Punjab elections. On a question concerning the formation of a government in Punjab, he said, "I am going to meet party convener Arvind Kejriwal, will give you a date by today evening. I will meet the Punjab Governor tomorrow, followed by oath-taking in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan."

Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate for Punjab leaves for Delhi. "I am going to meet party convener Arvind Kejriwal, will give you date by today evening...Will meet the Governor tomorrow, followed by oath-taking in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan...," he says pic.twitter.com/Wo1Si5rpPe — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

On the other hand, Mann also took a dig at Congress and said, "We can call our legislative party meeting anytime we want. We don't have to rush or worry as our MLAs are honest they are not running away to other states."

AAP's Bhagwant Mann, who won the Punjab Assembly elections with a huge margin of votes by defeating the ruling Congress, also said that his oath-taking ceremony will take place at the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh - Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district. He had announced about the same while addressing the party workers from the terrace of his Sangrur residence on Thursday after he won from the Dhuri constituency.

AAP achieves a sweeping victory in Punjab

Taking everyone by surprise, the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab on Thursday by decimating the ruling Congress, the SAD-BSP alliance, and BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) coalition.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP romped home in 92 out of the 117 Assembly seats, while its chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won by a margin of 58,206 votes.

While the Congress was eyeing another term in Punjab, the debutant Aam Aadmi Party made a sweeping victory by defeating the grand old party. Congress managed only 18 seats, it was followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal, which had bagged only three seats, BJP with two seats, and the Bahujan Samaj Party with one seat. It was a multi-cornered contest with several key players.

Image: ANI