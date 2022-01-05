BJP Leaders & Union Ministers Condemn PM Modi's Security Breach, Slam Punjab Govt

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in Punjab, several Union Ministers and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have lambasted the state government over the security breach of the PM.

Here are some of the big reactions:

BJP National President JP Nadda:

Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM @narendramodi Ji’s programmes in the state. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath:

Union Minister Anurag Thakur:

Union Minister Piyush Goyal:

देश के विकास के लिये बनाई गयी हजारों करोड़ की योजनाओं को लांच करने के लिये आ रहे प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी की रैली में बाधा डालना, और इसके लिये सरकारी मशीनरी का उपयोग करना छोटी और ओछी सोच को दर्शाता है।



इस तरह की हरकतों से पंजाब का विकास नही रोका जा सकता है। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 5, 2022

Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh:

PM Sh @narendramodi’s visit to #Punjab today was meant to carry forward his vision for development of Punjab. Congress government there compromised VVIP security, thus not only touching new low in polity but also proving that it is not interested in the development of Punjab. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 5, 2022

BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya:

The major lapse in Hon PM’s security in Punjab today is nothing short of deliberate conspiracy to put in danger life of our elected head of government.



This is as serious as it gets.



Remember the Congress statement made in Pakistan - ‘Help us remove Modi’?



Just unacceptable! — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 5, 2022

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis:

What happened with the security of our Hon PM @narendramodi ji in Punjab is extremely deplorable!

Even worst is,Punjab CM refusing to speak or answer the call.

We demand strongest action against the officials & those who are responsible for this grave mistake & an in-depth probe. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 5, 2022

Haryana Minister Anil Vij:

Incompetent Congress Government in Bordering State which could not provide Security to the Prime Minister of India Sh. Narendra Modi on his visit to Punjab is a great risk for the Nation. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 5, 2022

Major Security Lapse By Punjab Government

PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. On his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the farm laws, PM Modi was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade. In wake of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

The road route was part of the contingency discussed during advance security liaison, as per sources. PM's route was not decided by SPG but by the Punjab Police, the sources stated. As per protocol, the route is to be secured by the local police. At least 10 minutes before VIP movement, the route is sealed by local police. The Road opening party is supposed to clear the route of all obstructions. However, the Punjab police failed to keep the protocol on all counts.