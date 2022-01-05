Last Updated:

BJP Leaders & Union Ministers Condemn PM Modi's Security Breach, Slam Punjab Govt

Union Ministers and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have lambasted the Punjab government over the security breach of the PM Modi

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
BJP

IMAGE: PTI/Republic


After Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in Punjab, several Union Ministers and senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have lambasted the state government over the security breach of the PM. 

Here are some of the big reactions: 

BJP National President JP Nadda:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath:

Union Minister Anurag Thakur:

Union Minister Piyush Goyal: 

Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh: 

BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya:

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis:

Haryana Minister Anil Vij:  

Major Security Lapse By Punjab Government

PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. On his first visit to Punjab after the repeal of the farm laws, PM Modi was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

READ | Akali Dal slams Punjab govt over PM Modi's security lapse; calls it 'serious concern'

The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade. In wake of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. 

READ | Amarinder demands Punjab CM's resignation over PM Modi's security breach '10 km from Pak'

The road route was part of the contingency discussed during advance security liaison, as per sources. PM's route was not decided by SPG but by the Punjab Police, the sources stated. As per protocol, the route is to be secured by the local police. At least 10 minutes before VIP movement, the route is sealed by local police. The Road opening party is supposed to clear the route of all obstructions. However, the Punjab police failed to keep the protocol on all counts.

READ | Congress' Surjewala denies PM Modi's security lapse despite Punjab govt conceding
READ | Punjab Govt, police colluded against PM's security? Order of events raises questions
Tags: BJP, PM Modi, Punjab
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND