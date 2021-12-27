Chandigarh MC Polls: AAP's Raghav Chadha Says 'Chandigarh Is A Trailer, Punjab The Movie'

After emerging as the single largest party winning 14 of 35 wards in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections 2021, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said that Chandigarh polls is just a trailer and that the Punjab polls, which is scheduled next year is the movie.

While addressing a press conference after the victory, Chadha said, "I thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP and (party convener) Arvind Kejriwal for giving so much love and trust to a small and honest party like ours, who contested elections here for the first time ever. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab is the movie.”

“The AAP, which was fighting these polls for the first time, has done well. People gave their so much support and I thank our workers, leaders for this. And I salute the people of Chandigarh that this time they did not support traditional parties BJP and Congress and gave chance to a new, honest party,” Chadha added.

When asked on whether the victory in Municipal Corporation polls will have any impact on the upcoming state assembly polls, the AAP leader stated, “This is just a trailer. ‘Chandigarh abhi Jhanki hai, Punjab abhi baki hai’ ”.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election Results

As per the State Election Commission on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party wins in 14 wards, BJP wins in 12 wards, Congress wins in 8 wards, Shiromani Akali Dal wins in 1 ward, in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

Meanwhile, the Former Mayor of Mohali Kulwant Singh joined AAP on Monday. The ex-mayor has the reputation of changing political parties.

Punjab polls: AAP declares 15 more candidates

The AAP on Sunday declared 15 more candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. It is the fourth list of the party and with this the total number of candidates announced by it so far reached 73. Punjab has 117 Assembly seats The announcement was made by party leader Raghav Chadha on his Twitter handle.

From Rupnagar, the party gave a ticket to Dinesh Chadha. Currently, Amarjit Singh Sandoa is AAP's MLA from this constituency. Sandoa in December 2020 had rejoined AAP, a year and a half after defecting to the ruling Congress.

According to the list, Ranjit Singh Rana will contest from Bholath, Inderjit Kaur from Nakodar, Gurdhian Singh from Mukerian, Karamvir Singh from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Gill from Urmur, Lakhbir Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarunpreet Singh from Khanna. Hakam Singh will contest from Raikot, Devinder Singh from Dharamkot and Ashu Banger from Ferozepur Central. Amandeep Singh will fight from Balluana, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Narinder Kaur from Sangrur and Kuljit Singh Randhawa from Dera Bassi.

