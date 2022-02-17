After being brutally slammed for his 'UP-Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi came forward to issue a clarification on Thursday. In a video released by the Congress leader, he can be heard saying that his remark has been 'misconstrued', as he has nothing but 'immense respect' for the migrants who put their 'sweat and blood' for the development of Punjab.

'Remark misconstrued'

"My statement was in reference to people like Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal who come from outside and work towards creating differences, invoking chaos. But those from UP, Bihar Rajasthan and other states, who come to Punjab and work here, the state is as much theirs as it is ours. That is why showing it in the wrong light is not right," Channi can further be heard saying.

Soon thereafter, Congress' General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was seen laughing and applauding for Channi, parroted the 'remark misconstrued' excuse. "Channi spoke in context and basically wanted to say that Punjabis will run Punjab. I don't think anyone from Uttar Pradesh would want someone from Punjab to become the CM of UP. Similar sentiments were here," Vadra said, adding that her name was uselessly being dragged in the whole matter.

Addressing a gathering alongside Vadra on Wednesday, Channi had said, "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjaban. She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. 'Bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win."

The remark was not taken well, and many from the opposition parties- especially that from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had come forward to slam him.

Punjab elections

The controversy has erupted ahead of the 16th state Legislative Assembly in Punjab that will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). Also, SAD has formed an alliance with BSP.

The Republic TV P-MARQ Opinion Poll projects that AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).