Cracks in the Punjab unit of Congress became more evident than ever on Monday as Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa came out in the open and confirmed that all was not well between him and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Addressing a press conference, Randhawa said that Sidhu is upset with him ever since he became the Home Minister of Punjab.

"Sidhu has some problem. I share old relations with his family. But ever since I have become the home minister of Punjab, he is upset with me. If he wants the Home Ministry, I will leave and offer it to him," he said.

Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in early 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Cracks in Punjab Congress

Alleging 'humiliation' at the hands of Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of Punjab Chief Minister on 18 September 2021. Speaking to the media, the veteran leader said that the recent activities made him feel that the party had lost trust in him and added, "It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust".

The very next day the party called a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. Post the meeting, speculations were rife that Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been unanimously elected as the new Chief Minister. However, putting to rest the speculations, the party said that not Randhawa but Charanjit Singh Channi was the CM of the state. Randhawa instead was made his deputy and also given the home portfolio.