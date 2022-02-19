The State Election Commission in Punjab has directed the Mohali administration to register a case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding violations of EC guidelines. The action was taken after a complaint was filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

SAD had filed a complaint against Kejriwal after he released a video levelling allegations against Sukhbir Badal-led party. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab said that the clip was not approved by the state-level MCMC committee.

Earlier too, SAD had expressed strong observations to Kejriwal's video appeal to Akali Dal voters and filed a complaint with Punjab CEO. The party had then argued, "Arvind Kejriwal released a video message making an appeal to the voters of Shiromani Akali Dal to vote for AAP on the basis of unsubstantiated, false and frivolous claims misleading the people of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal strictly objects to such malicious and immoral tactics which are against the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct which provides a level playing field to all political parties."

Citing the case of Bikram Singh Majithia, the party had said that Kejriwal had issued an apology for making false allegations even in the past.

Punjab Elections

The assembly elections in Punjab will take place on February 20 and votes will be counted on March 10. In the 2017 polls, Congress had won whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, while Aam Aadmi Party won 20 seats. The SAD-BJP alliance could only manage to get 18 seats.

In 2022 polls, Congress has announced Charanjit Channi as its Chief Ministerial candidate, while AAP's CM face is Bhagwant Mann. The grand old party and AAP has decided to fight elections solo while BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). SAD has tied up with BSP in order to make a comeback in the state.

Image: PTI