Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Who Defeated Sidhu & Majithia, Says 'Punjab Has Embraced Delhi Model'

Slaying political giants Navjot Sidhu and Bikram Majithia in Punjab Assembly elections, AAP's Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur on Friday, expressed happiness at the result. Speaking to Republic, Jeevan Jyot Kaur said that her win was a win for the common people. Elated that people had 'embraced the Delhi model', she claimed that Punjabi's had voted for change.

Jeevan Jyot: 'People have embraced the Delhi model'

"I am very happy that people have voted for the change. They have embraced the Delhi model. They liked jodi of Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. This victory is the victory for the common people," said the newly elected MLA.

Jeevan Jyot Kaur 'slays' Sidhu-Majithia

Facing an uphill political battle in Sidhu's turf Amritsar East, Akali Dal fielded party veteran Bikram Singh Majithia against him. In response, AAP fielded Jeevan Jyot Kaur - a social activist known for her work in menstrual hygiene. Dubbed as the "pad-woman" of Amritsar, Kaur served as the S.H.E. Society's chairperson, a non-profit organisation to create a drug-free society.

She is also a long-time associate of the EcoShe Menstrual Health Programme which aims to provide a cleaner and healthier environment for women in Amritsar. She has been involved in the distribution of environmentally friendly sanitary napkins in Punjabi schools, slums, and rural areas. Banking on her groundwork, Kaur campaigned based on Amritsar's issue - refusing to divert from it.

Her hard work paid off as she defeated the two heavyweights, receiving a total of 39,679 votes in the Assembly seat of Amritsar East. With 32,929 votes, Congress' Sidhu came second, while Majithia finished third with 25,188 votes. Arvind Kejriwal too mentioned her poll victory in his victory speech, warning parties, "Don't challenge the common man".

Punjab polls

On Thursday, AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats, while Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.