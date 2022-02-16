In a massive allegation ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, Poet & former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab, In a statement, Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal had told him that he will be either CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan). Kumar Vishwas who was once the party's significant leader was shunted out of the party's key post in 2018.

Listen to the poet's statement here:

#WATCH | Poet & former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas alleges AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab



"One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Vishwas says. pic.twitter.com/5ccGs9jNn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Kumar Vishwas had been rebelling against the AAP since 2017 during the Punjab election. After the election, Kumar Vishwas openly criticized the AAP leadership for the Punjab election defeat. He had also taken a strong exception to the party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and threatened he would quit the party if action was not taken against Khan, who he described as just a "mask".

Khan was suspended, but the Vishwas camp said he was never out of favour. The Okhla legislator was included on crucial panels of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and Kejriwal attended an iftar party organised by Khan, which was seen as a clear snub to Vishwas.

Arvind Kejriwal's campaigning in Punjab

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM has been campaigning with full efforts in the poll-bound state with attacks on BJP and Congress. Ahead of the Punjab election, the AAP chief said that the party would resolve all security matters of the state once voted into power. He further stated that the party would work with the Centre to resolve all internal security matters of the state that shares its border with Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP and Congress over politicising security breach issues. Furthermore, the Delhi CM also slammed the Centre and the Punjab government for the increased drone use by Pakistan along the Punjab borders. He accused the Prime Minister and the Defence Ministry of making ‘false promises’ to the people of Punjab.

The Assembly Elections in the state are scheduled for February 20, when voting will be held on all 117 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.